Flash News: OKX Crypto Cricket Cup Offers Users Who Complete Polygon-Based Quests the Chance to Win USD200k+ in Rewards

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 10, 2023.

OKX Crypto Cricket Cup Offers Users Who Complete Polygon-Based Quests the Chance to Win USD200k+ in Rewards

OKX has launched the second phase of its OKX Crypto Cricket Cup competition, giving users who complete Polygon-based quests through the OKX Wallet, such as trading an NFT via the Polygon network, the chance to win a share in a prize pool worth US$200,000.



The second phase of the OKX Crypto Cricket Cup ('Activity Two') requires eligible participants to:

1. Download the OKX app and create/import a Wallet.

2. Navigate to the Crypto Cricket Cup by clicking on the homepage banner or through the OKX Wallet's Discover section.

3. Deposit MATIC on the Polygon network.

4. Complete quests within the OKX Wallet, such as swapping on a DEX, trading an NFT, and staking on DeFi.

5. In addition, participants can complete quests with partner dApps, such as Alienswap, Cricket Fly, Plantcrossing, Satori and LogX, on the Polygon network.

￮ Note: Each qualifying, completed and verified task is eligible for one reward.

The OKX Crypto Cricket Cup is an interactive competition that runs alongside the 2023 international cricket championship in India, encouraging eligible participants to learn about Web3, capture exclusive, cricket-themed NFTs and compete for a share of a prize pool worth over US$200,000.



Throughout the OKX Crypto Cricket Cup competition, users will have the chance to receive prizes, including airdrops of exclusive cricket-themed NFTs representing real cricket teams competing in the international cricket championship.

The NFT holders representing the champion, runner-up, and third-place teams in the real-life tournament will have the opportunity to share a prize pool worth 50,000 USDC, 30,000 USDC and 20,000 USDC, respectively. In addition, there will be token giveaways and other prizes awarded to participants.

To increase their chances of winning, users can collect more team NFTs by completing additional Web3 challenges or exploring the OKX NFT Marketplace.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX



A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

• OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

• DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

• NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

• Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.