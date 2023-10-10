AI Infrastructure Market Expected with Companies Offerings By Technology & Application Segments 2031 | To reach $309 bn

AI Infrastructure Market

The AI infrastructure market comprises global players focusing on gaining a point of difference in the contested market space.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence makes it possible for machines to learn from previous experiences and adjust to new inputs to perform tasks like humans. Such capabilities of AI-based technology enable machines to automate much more complex tasks such as driving cars (self-driving cars), holding conversations (conversational bots), filtering e-mail (spam and fraud detectors), and other things. Such factors drive the AI infrastructure market forecast.

According to the report, the global AI infrastructure industry generated $23.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $309.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 29.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9718

Ability of AI-based technology to enable machines to automate complex tasks such as driving cars, holding conversations, filtering e-mail, and other things, growing demand for improving operational efficiency, and the rising cost of manual labor drive the growth of the global AI infrastructure market. However, a lack of skilled professionals in the industry to develop, manage, and implement AI technology hampers the global market growth. On the other hand, increasing digital dependence and implementation of industry 4.0 trends present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

With augmented analytics, manufacturers will be able to analyze key data such as the production capabilities of the production lines, shipping timings, schedules of their workforce, and their warehousing space availability. In addition, with the insights gained from the analyzed data, manufacturers will be able to make a calculated pivot to start manufacturing products, such as face masks during the pandemic, that are in demand to bring in much-needed revenue to sustain, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the AI infrastructure market in the upcoming year.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The AI infrastructure market exhibited notable growth during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is due to the rise in need for artificial intelligence among enterprises to meet their customers' needs and upsurge their revenue opportunity.

• Many businesses invested in AI-based solutions to ease the increasing complexity of the IT needs of many businesses during the pandemic.

• In addition, surge in investment in AI-based technology by various private sectors such as healthcare and medical research to fight the pandemic propelled the growth of the market.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9718

On the basis of deployment mode, the on-premise segment captured the largest AI infrastructure market size in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the numerous advantages offered by the on-premise deployment such as a high level of data security and safety. Industries prefer on-premise model owing to high data security and less data breach as compared to cloud based deployment models, which further drive the demand for on-premise deployment model within the sectors.

Based on technology, the machine learning segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global AI infrastructure market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is because machine learning solutions are utilized to uncover numerous trends and patterns, assisting businesses in improving their decision-making capabilities. On the other hand, the deep learning segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 33.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is because deep learning technology has been instrumental in the discovery of exoplanets and novel drugs and the detection of diseases and subatomic particles and many more.

Based on components, the hardware segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global AI infrastructure market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is because advances in hardware technologies are enabling AI to transform industries worldwide, from financial services to manufacturing, healthcare, and many others. On the other hand, the services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 33.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is because the adoption of AI infrastructure services enhances software implementation, maximizes the value of existing installation by optimizing it, and minimizes the deployment cost & risks, and others.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-infrastructure-market/purchase-options

Based on end-users, the enterprise segment held the largest market share of more than three-fifths of the global AI infrastructure market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is because AI infrastructure solutions make it easier for enterprises to automate customer services and provide a personalized experience to customers. Furthermore, these technologies help business leaders make effective data-driven decisions. On the other hand, the cloud service providers (CSPs) segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 33.5% from 2022 to 2031. A solution for AI has been made available by the major cloud service providers. They built AI infrastructure by utilizing their considerable technological know-how and financial resources to offer cutting-edge solutions.

Region-wise, North America dominated the market share in 2021 for the AI infrastructure market. Adoption of AI infrastructure growing steadily to meet increasing demands from today’s businesses to enhance their business process and improve the customer experience will provide lucrative opportunities for the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in penetration of advanced technology and higher adoption of cloud-based solution and services, and artificial intelligence are particularly fueling regional market growth.

The key players that operate in the AI infrastructure market analysis Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Samsung and Toshiba Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the AI infrastructure industry.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9718

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. In-App Purchase Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter