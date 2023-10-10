MPU-Bell Centre of English: 4th quarter training courses now open for registration

MACAU, October 10 - To accommodate the needs for the development of society, the MPU-Bell Centre of English will launch different series of English learning courses for the autumn and winter. The courses include IELTS, General English and Teacher Training, all of which have been included in the DSEDJ Continuous Improvement and Development Programme. Interested parties are welcome to register.

For the IELTS training courses, in addition to the comprehensive training courses at intermediate levels, the Centre also provides two types of targeted training courses for participants to choose according to their own needs: Productive Skills (writing and speaking) and Receptive Skills (reading and listening),. The General English (GE) courses provide different levels of English learning for daily life and working purposes, with a wide variety of classroom activities. The Teacher Training courses are designed to enable current teachers or prospective teachers to strengthen English teaching methods or to increase English teaching knowledge in areas of interest either in their spare time or after work.

In addition to the above courses, the Centre also provides exclusive courses for learners, enabling them to take classes in a flexible mode. Each exclusive course is specially tailored to meet your needs for English learning. Depending on your learning need as an individual or as a group, you can take classes in-person or real-time online format, and study at a time that suits you. These courses are targeted at diverse learners and available training courses include, but are not limited to: English at all levels; IELTS English (preparatory class/6.0+/7.0+); oral skills (public speaking, conversation, pronunciation, etc.); writing skills (English writing, academic writing, report writing, etc.); service industry English (hotel and tourism, catering, transportation, etc.); business English (public speaking and presentation, writing emails/letters/annual reports, etc.); and specialized English courses related to various industries. All the above courses are taught by MPU-Bell’s highly experienced trainers, either bilingual or native English speakers, some of whom have served as examiners for international English tests. All courses (both exclusive and non-exclusive) are conducted in a small class size, allowing full interaction between trainers and students with immediate feedback.

All courses are now open for registration, with the deadline for the first round on 18th October 2023, the second round on 30th November 2023, and the third round on 28th January 2024. Interested parties can register through the website of the Centre: https://bellcentre.mpu.edu.mo . Quotas are limited and registration will be closed once a course is full. All schools, different social sectors and institutions are welcome to contact us for more information about designing exclusive classes, training courses and international accreditation examinations specific to your needs. For details please call 8599 3163.