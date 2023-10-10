Organic Spices Market : US Poised to Achieve Continuing Growth | grow at a CAGR of 5.1%

Organic Spices Market

Preference for spicy food in some countries drive the growth in the global organic spices market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic Spices Market by Product Type (Ginger, Turmeric, Clove, Pepper, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Mustard Seeds, and Others), Form (Powder, Granular, Extract, and Raw), and Distribution Channel (Direct and Indirect): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 - 2026. The organic spices market size was valued at $272.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $406.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in number of health-conscious consumers, rise in awareness regarding the health benefits of the consumption of organic spices, and preference for spicy food in some countries drive the growth in the market. However, high margin in prices and variations in trade regulations in importing countries would restrain the growth of the market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players profiled for organic spices industry in the report include Organic Spices Inc., UK Blending LTD, The Watkins Co., Daarnhouwer & Co, SunOpta Inc, Spice Chain Corporation, Husarich GmbH, Sabater Spices, AKO GmbH, and Pacific Spice Company, Inc

Some of the key non-profit organizations have been taking necessary steps to boost the production of organic spices. For instances, in 2015, the Indian Spices Board started promoting the cultivation and export of organic spices from India with special emphasis on organic production of spices in North Eastern states. The Spices Board provides 50% subsidy for various programs such as support for vermicompost units, establishment of bio-agent production units, organic seed banks (production of organic planting materials/nurseries), organic value addition/processing unit, and organic farm certification assistance.

Based on end user, the indirect segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2018 and will maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the direct segment is expected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share. This region would maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, North America would grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Based on form, the granular segment held the major market share, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share in 2018, and will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the raw segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026.

