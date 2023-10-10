Nutritional Analysis Market Demand Is Likely To Surge at a 5.5% CAGR By 2031 | North America was the largest shareholder

A rise in the consumption of nutritious food and activities such as calories and macros tracking among consumers has increased the importance of nutritional analysis from manufacturers of products.” — Allied Market Research

In 2021, the laboratory testing segment accounted for the majority of the total nutritional analysis market.

Nutritional analysis is the process of testing food and beverages for various components such as proteins, carbohydrates, fats, sodium, vitamins, minerals, and others in order to create nutritional labelling for product packaging. This analysis informs consumers about the number of macronutrients and micronutrients present in their food products, allowing them to make more informed food and beverage purchasing decisions. This market study looks at the nutritional content of food products, rather than the individual components added to food products.

Human survival requires food and beverages. Because food and beverages are so important in people's lives, most food security and quality regulations around the world prioritize regulatory compliance in terms of food and beverage quality. All countries in the European region have very strict guidelines regarding the quality of the ingredients used in the food as well as the nutritional composition of the food to ensure that consumers in the region get the best quality food products in the region.

Similarly, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (F.D.A.) imposes strict guidelines on food manufacturing practices. Manufacturers must conduct a variety of food product tests to ensure that the food products meet the standards set by their respective food regulatory authorities. This adherence to food testing is helping to boost the nutritional analysis market growth in developed regions around the world.

Nutritional database analysis of food and beverage products is the most cost-effective method of nutritional analysis. Many Nutritional Analysis Industrylabs around the world conduct database analysis based on the ingredient list provided by the food product's manufacturer; however, several online companies provide such software to food manufacturers on a subscription basis.

There are several such companies that are untrustworthy because their databases are frequently inaccurate and provide inaccurate nutritional information about the food. This has a negative impact on the nutritional analysis market. Furthermore, many regional manufacturers provide inaccurate information about the ingredients in their products or manipulate test results to present a positive image of their products. As a result, the nutritional value of their food products is inaccurate, creating a negative impact on the nutritional analysis market forecast and impeding its growth.

There are several new and emerging food manufacturers in developing regions around the world. Governments in these regions are developing and enforcing new guidelines to ensure that food produced in the region meets global quality standards. Manufacturers in the region are forced to increase their food testing and quality assurance efforts to maintain their manufacturing licenses.

As these regions' living standards and investments in food production rise, there is a greater emphasis on the nutritional components of food, which leads to an increase in the nutritional analysis of food products in the region. nutritional analysis market opportunities are increasing in tandem with the rate of progress in these areas.

The nutritional analysis market is segmented on the basis of analysis type, product type, nutrient, and region. By analysis type, the market is classified into laboratory testing and nutritional database testing. According to product type, the market is classified into bakery & confectionery, snacks, dairy, meat products, and others. By nutrient, the market is divided into macronutrients and micronutrients.

By region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

Laboratory testing method of nutritional analysis accounted for the majority market share of the nutritional analysis market size, while the nutritional database method of nutritional analysis is predicted to have a steady growth with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period due to a rise in demand for cost-effective methods of nutritional analysis.

Nutritional analysis for bakery and confectionery products occupied the largest market share in 2021 owing to the massive popularity of this category of food products.

Nutritional analysis is the most commonly used for the analysis of the macronutrient content of food products; however, the nutritional analysis of the micronutrient content of food is gaining rapid traction in the market due to the latest nutritional analysis market trends.

North America was the largest shareholder in terms of the nutritional analysis market analysis of food and beverages in the base year owing to the strict guidelines regarding the nutritional analysis of consumables in the region. Europe was the second largest in terms of market share, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.8% at the end of the forecast period.

The players operating in the market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their nutritional analysis market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the market analysis include- ALS Limited, Bureau Veritas SA, Compu-Food Analysis, Eurofins Scientific, Food Lab, Inc., Intertek Group PLC, Lifeasible, MENUSANO, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Opal Research And Analytical Services, Pat-Chem Laboratories LLC, SGS SA, Test Needs Australia, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and TÜV SÜD.

Key findings of the study

By analysis type, the laboratory testing nutritional analysis segment dominated the market in 2021 and the nutritional database dependent nutritional analysis segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period.

By product type, nutritional analysis of bakery and confectionery held the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance in the future.

By nutrients, the micronutrients segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

