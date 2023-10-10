Toilet Paper Market: Booming with an Impressive CAGR of 5.2% | Allied Market Research

Toilet Paper Market-Allied

Toilet paper has become a bathroom hygiene necessity in most of the developed countries.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Toilet Paper Market by Type, End Use, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” The global toilet paper market size was valued at $26.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $39.5 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The toilet paper industry is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $13.4 billion from 2020 to 2028.

There has been a trend and substantial growth in manufacturing personal hygiene products to prevent spread of dirt, germs, bacteria, and viruses. In developed countries and other parts of the world, toilet paper has acquired popularity as an effective cleanser after defecation. It has been used in various commercial industries including hospitals, hotel, restaurants, malls, offices, schools and colleges. Moreover, its popularity has gained traction in domestic locations.

There has been an increase in the demand for toilet paper in several personal hygienic products due to its excellent absorbent quality as it has thick layers of paper. Consumers are increasingly inclined toward toilet paper, because of its low cost, resulting in an increase in market demand for different variants of toilet paper. However, toilet papers are causing problems to adults who are suffering from hemorrhoid or piles, and this factor is expected to hinder the toilet paper market growth.

On the basis of type, the one-ply toilet paper segment accounted for the maximum toilet paper market share in 2020. One-ply toilet paper is used in different applications owing to its versatile nature. The low cost of one-ply toilet paper makes it affordable and accessible to the majority of the population as it contains less amount of paper. Furthermore, it can disintegrate faster than any other types of toilet paper. Thus, creates the toilet paper market demand.

Therefore, the one-ply toilet paper segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. The two-ply toilet paper segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The two-ply version of toilet paper has two layers of paper that makes it thicker and absorbent. Furthermore, two-ply forms are considered as most durable and offer high comfort as it has two layers of paper in it.

On the basis of end use, the commercial segment accounted for the maximum share in the global toilet paper market in 2019. Toilet papers are regarded as most hygienic products in the paper market.

The application of toilet paper in personal hygiene product has gained high momentum due to new product enhancement in the market. Furthermore, the market for toilet paper in this segment experiences growth owing to rise in number of industries including hospitals, hotel, restaurants, malls, offices, schools, and colleges. However, the residential toilet paper segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, online stores were majorly for buying toilet paper in 2020 attributed to availability of wide selection of personal hygiene goods in a single click. These stores are operative 24*7 from anywhere. Thus, the demand for online-based business is anticipated to gain high traction during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the toilet paper market include Caprice, Essity, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Kimberly – Clark Corporation, Naturelle Consumer Products LTD, Orchids Tissue Paper Products, P&G, Traidcraft, Unilever, and Velvet CARE.

Key findings of the study

By type, the one-ply segment held the major share of 54.2% of the toilet paper market in 2020.

By end use, the commercial segment market was valued at $15.4 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach $22.7 billion by 2028.

By distribution channel, the online store segment witnessed a major growth rate during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share and is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current toilet paper market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the size from 2021 to 2028 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

