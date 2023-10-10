Submit Release
Public Advisory #3 – Water Services on Rota

(Saipan, CNMI) – The Commonwealth Utilities Corporation (CUC) would like to inform all customers on Rota that water services will not be shut down throughout the duration of the impending storm contrary to the notice issued earlier today. However, due to the turbidity caused by heavy rainfall, CUC will be issuing a “Precautionary Boil Water” notice later today advising the community to boil water before consumption.
CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For updates on electrical and water outages, please contact the automated CUC Hotline at (670) 236-4333 or visit our website at www.cucgov.org and monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates.

