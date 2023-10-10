PHILIPPINES, October 10 - Press Release

October 10, 2023 Bong Go reiterates need for gov't to focus on food security, uplifting agriculture workers as he expresses support for DA proposed programs Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, urged the Department of Agriculture (DA) to strengthen government support for agricultural workers to help ensure food security in the country while also expressing his support to the current efforts of the department as well as its proposed budget and programs for the next year. Go's statement follows the result of a recent Pulse Asia survey, which identified assistance to farmers, increased pay for workers, and poverty reduction as urgent national issues. The senator said he believes that a well-funded DA can help bolster food security and improve the lives of agricultural workers. It is for this reason that Go extended his support for a substantial proposed budget for the agriculture department during the Senate Finance sub-committee hearing on Thursday, October 5, which was presided by Senator Cynthia Villar. "Dapat po ay masaya ang ating mga farmers, dapat po sa pagtitinda nila ng kanilang mga produkto ay dapat po (may) sapat na kita (sila). Alam mo kapag hindi masaya ang ating mga farmers, marami pong maaapektuhan, marami pong maghihirap. Government intervention (ang dapat palakasin)," said Go in an interview after his visit to Antipolo City on October 5. "Itulong n'yo po sa mahihirap nating kababayan. Ibigay n'yo po sa mga farmers, ibigay n'yo po sa mahihirap, sa mga poor and indigents na ating mga kababayan. Dapat po mapakinabangan nila ang pondo ng bayan. At wala pong masayang na pondo, wala pong ma-underutilized na hindi nagagamit. Gamitin n'yo po ang pondo, pera po ng tao 'yan, pera ng gobyerno 'yan. Ibalik n'yo po sa tao ang pera ng gobyerno sa pamamagitan ng maayos na serbisyo. Sa panahon ng krisis, dapat government intervention kaagad," he urged. Recognizing their immense contributions to the country's food production, Go stressed that the backbone of the country's food supply is the dedicated agricultural workforce, and it is essential to provide them with adequate support and resources. Go was one of the authors of Republic Act No. 11901, which expanded the financing framework for agriculture, fisheries, and rural development. Additionally, the lawmaker was a co-sponsor and co-author in the Senate for the legislation that later became RA 11953, also known as the New Agrarian Emancipation Act. This law condones loans incurred by agrarian reform beneficiaries, including the associated interests, penalties, and surcharges. Moreover, Go introduced Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2117, which seeks to provide comprehensive crop insurance coverage for agrarian reform beneficiaries. He also proposed SBN 2118 to enhance insurance coverage and services for farmers, thereby helping to mitigate the impact of natural disasters on the agricultural sector should these bills become laws. "Nais kong hikayatin ang lahat ng mga lingkod-bayan na makiisa sa pagtulong sa ating mga magsasaka. Ang kanilang mahalagang papel sa ating pagkain at ekonomiya ay di-matatawaran. Suportahan natin sila sa pamamagitan ng pagpapalakas ng kanilang sektor at pagpapalaganap ng mga programa na tutugon sa kanilang mga pangangailangan. Sa pagkakaisa, makakamit natin ang mas maunlad at masaganang buhay para sa ating mga magsasaka," said Go. "Sa lahat ng ito, ang importante ay sikapin nating walang magutom na Pilipino," he appealed. Go also underscored the significance of enhancing competitiveness and protecting domestic farmers and industries following the recent approval of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement. Go said with increased competition as a result of RCEP, the cost of goods should decline, and the Filipino population, particularly those in vulnerable economic circumstances and the agricultural sector, should reap the rewards. Furthermore, Go supported initiatives aimed at transforming unused government lands into agricultural zones to promote food production within the country. "Importante walang magutom na mga kababayan natin. Alam n'yo importante po tiyan ng bawat Pilipino lalung-lalo na po 'yung mga mahihirap po na kailangan munang makabangon kaagad 'pag tinamaan sila ng sakuna tulad ng krisis, bagyo o pagbaha," he ended.