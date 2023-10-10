Poe on alleged PUVMP anomalies

In light of the alleged corruption in the LTFRB, we call on the Department of Transportation to suspend the implementation of the PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP) until all issues hounding it are resolved.

We want to modernize our PUVs, but it should be one that is progressive, just and humane.

Hindi na nga makausad nang maayos ang PUVMP dahil sa iba't ibang isyu, nabahiran pa ng korapsyon.

Kung totoo ang alegasyon, hindi ito makatarungan sa ating mga drayber na nawalan ng kabuhayan dahil pinaboran pala ang mga naglalagay.

Erring officials must be held accountable for bungling a very critical program of the transport sector.

Umaasa tayo na habang iniimbestigahan ang mga sangkot, inaayos din ang modernization program na magpapabuti sa kabuhayan ng mga drayber at magbibigay ng maayos na serbisyo sa mga commuter.