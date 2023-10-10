Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Statistics and Industry Analysis Detailed in Latest Research Study and Analysis Report

Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Report

The liquid synthetic rubber industry refers to the manufacturing and production of synthetic rubber materials in a liquid form.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liquid synthetic rubber industry refers to the manufacturing and production of synthetic rubber materials in a liquid form. Synthetic rubber is a type of elastomer that is artificially synthesized to mimic the properties of natural rubber, which is derived from latex from rubber trees. Liquid synthetic rubber offers various advantages and applications compared to solid or dry rubber forms.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global liquid synthetic rubber market garnered $20.3 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $28.8 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐬𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫: 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐥𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐬𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫, 𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬. 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

- Solution Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR): Used in the manufacturing of tires and other automotive applications.

- Polybutadiene Rubber (BR): Used in the production of tires, conveyor belts, and footwear.

- Polyurethane Rubber (PU): Known for its high abrasion resistance and flexibility, used in coatings, adhesives, and sealants.

- Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR): Used in the medical, automotive, and electronics industries for its biocompatibility, temperature resistance, and electrical insulation properties.

Increase in tyre production worldwide and rise in usage across the adhesive industry drive the global liquid synthetic rubber market. However, variations in prices of raw materials hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in penetration in industrial rubber manufacturing create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬: Liquid synthetic rubber is typically produced through various chemical processes, including polymerization. These processes involve the transformation of raw materials, such as butadiene or styrene, into liquid rubber compounds with the desired properties.

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

- Tire Industry: Liquid S-SBR and BR are commonly used in tire manufacturing to improve tire performance, including grip, fuel efficiency, and treadwear resistance.

- Automotive Industry: Liquid rubber materials find applications in various automotive components, such as seals, gaskets, and suspension parts.

- Medical Industry: Liquid silicone rubber is used for medical devices and implants due to its biocompatibility and durability.

- Construction: Liquid rubber can be used in roofing, waterproofing, and sealant applications.

- Consumer Goods: Liquid rubber is used in the production of items like shoe soles, diving equipment, and kitchen appliances.

The liquid styrene butadiene rubber segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the liquid isoprene rubber segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫:

- Ease of Processing: Liquid rubber can be easily molded and cast into complex shapes.

- Improved Mixing: Liquid rubber can be mixed with other additives more uniformly.

- Reduced Waste: Liquid rubber production often generates less waste compared to solid rubber.

- Environmental Considerations: The liquid synthetic rubber industry, like any chemical industry, faces environmental challenges. Ensuring proper disposal of waste and recycling efforts is essential to mitigate environmental impact.

The tyre manufacturing segment held the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths the global liquid synthetic rubber market, and is projected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the adhesives segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬: Market demand for liquid synthetic rubber can be influenced by factors such as the automotive industry's health, technological advancements, and environmental regulations.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: Several chemical and rubber companies are involved in the production of liquid synthetic rubber, including ExxonMobil, Lanxess, Dow Chemical, and Shin-Etsu Chemical.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share in terms of revenue, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its highest contribution by 2027. Moreover, this segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global liquid synthetic rubber market analyzed in the research include Evonik Industries, Synthomer PLC, H.B. Fuller, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Saudi Aramco, Efremov Synthetic Rubber, Sibur International GmbH, Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., and Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co., Ltd.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Ongoing research in the industry focuses on developing new formulations and improving the environmental sustainability of liquid synthetic rubber production.

