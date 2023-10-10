St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Possession of Ecstasy, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4007539

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/09/2023 at 2221 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Burke Green Rd., in Burke, VT

ACCUSED: Seth Kulzyck

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Burke Green Road in the Town of Burke, VT.

Vermont State Police determined 30-year-old Seth Kulzyck was traveling south on Burke Green Rd in a negligent manner prior to leaving the roadway and crashing his vehicle. Kulzyck displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. While searching Kulzyck incident to arrest, he was found to be in possession of controlled and regulated drugs – ecstasy. Kulzyck was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks and processed for several charges.

Kulzyck was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Caledonia Criminal Division, on October 30th, 2023, at 0830 hours to answer for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/30/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.