ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q3-2023 RESULTS ON 9 NOVEMBER 2023

        

London, 10 October 2023 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) will release its Q3-2023 financial results on Thursday 9 November, before the LSE market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 9 November, at 8:30 am EST/ 1:30 pm GMT to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5gj3se5p

Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1769027d837e4ac2bc7300193aa6a8c7

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries: For Media Enquiries:
Martino De Ciccio Brunswick Group LLP in London
Deputy CFO and Head of Investor Relations Carole Cable, Partner
+44 203 011 2723 +44 7974 982 458
investor@endeavourmining.com ccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

