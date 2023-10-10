NEBRASKA, October 10 - CONTACT:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Victims of the Terrorist Attacks in Israel

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff beginning Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at sunrise to honor the victims of the deadly terrorism attacks in Israel.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, October 12, 2023.