Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Victims of the Terrorist Attacks in Israel
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff beginning Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at sunrise to honor the victims of the deadly terrorism attacks in Israel.
Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, October 12, 2023.