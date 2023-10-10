Submit Release
General Notice MECDM

General Notice to Interested Applicants for PAO post within MECDM

Post number: 299-00159

Due to less number of applicants received before due date and time, the MECDM decided to further extend its due to Thursday 12th October 2023.

Please do submit your application at MECDM- HQ, Advance Building, Level 2, Point Cruz.

Thank you.

Noel Kinika

HRM/MECDM

Email: noel.kinika@mecdm.gov.sb

Refer to the link for the advert: Vacancy Notice Ministry of Environment Climate and Disaster Management.

MECDM Press

General Notice MECDM

