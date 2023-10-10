General Notice MECDM
General Notice to Interested Applicants for PAO post within MECDM
Post number: 299-00159
Due to less number of applicants received before due date and time, the MECDM decided to further extend its due to Thursday 12th October 2023.
Please do submit your application at MECDM- HQ, Advance Building, Level 2, Point Cruz.
Thank you.
Noel Kinika
HRM/MECDM
Email: noel.kinika@mecdm.gov.sb
Refer to the link for the advert: Vacancy Notice Ministry of Environment Climate and Disaster Management.
MECDM Press