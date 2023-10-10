Manele: Healthy Ocean is key to enhancing Blue Economy for Archipelagic Island States (AIS).

The health of the ocean is key to enhancing Blue Economy for Archipelagic Island States (AIS).

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele highlighted this at the AIS Blue Economy High Level Dialogue in Bali on Monday 9th October 2023.

Reiterating the importance of ocean for Solomon Islands and for AIS, Minister Manele stated, “the ocean defines who we are as people and nation and as a key pillar of our development, and the foundation of our future, the health of our ocean is crucial to the wellbeing of our people and planet, and all forms of life below and above water”.

This statement is made in view of achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14, by 2030.

Minister Manele adds, “the Blue Economy should put people first. Respecting the rights of indigenous populations, whose traditional knowledge is invaluable is important and men and women should have equal opportunities in the marine sectors to drive socio-economic growth”.

Minister Manele further adds, “the Blue Economy should not be just an economic agenda but one that puts people first and consider the health of the ocean as critical”.

On the issues and challenges faced in our ocean, Minister Manele calls on AIS members to work together with all development partners, including regional and international organisations and stakeholders such as Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) and the private sector to chart a brighter and more sustainable future for the benefit of AIS members and its peoples.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele and the Solomon Islands delegation at the AIS Blue Economy High Level Dialogue in Bali.

MFAET PRESS