Electric Heavy Commercial Vehicle Traction Motor Market by : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traction motor of an electric heavy commercial vehicle refers to a mechanism which is designed to produce friction between two surfaces for extracting electricity from the battery pack of the heavy commercial vehicle, thereby providing rotation power to the wheels of the vehicle. The traction motor is significantly effective when compared to the non-electric motors and offers various benefits such as quick start & stop and no carbon emission. Furthermore, various stringent emission discharge norms & regulations such as supplemental emission test (SET), not-to-exceed testing and others are driving the demand for electric heavy commercial vehicle (EHCV). Moreover, quick expansion of EHCV charging structure, accessibility to ultra-fast chargers, and decline in EHCV prices due to government provided subsidies & reduced price of battery and anticipated restrictions over fuel-powered vehicles further fuel the demand for EVs. Therefore, rising demand for electric heavy commercial vehicle and stringent pollution regulations are expected to drive the market growth for global electric heavy commercial vehicle traction motor.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The vendors in electric heavy commercial vehicle traction motor industry across the globe are affected severely due to the restrictions on producers as well as the declared lockdowns which in turn is affecting the global electric heavy commercial vehicle traction motor manufacturers worldwide.

The electric traction motor market has experienced a decline in sales for the electric heavy commercial vehicle traction motor owing to government declared lockdown in the affected countries due to which all the production operations were suspended globally.

The disruption in electric heavy commercial vehicle traction motor manufacturing due to the coronavirus pandemic is causing uncertainty towards the demand and supply network of the electric heavy commercial vehicle traction motor manufacturers.

Major issues such as minimal operating cash and low liquidity have caused the electric heavy commercial vehicle traction motor producers to shut down operations owing to covid-19 pandemic which in turn has disrupted the sales for the traction motor.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Rising adoption of electric heavy commercial vehicles, increase in demand for effective power renovation, and non-stable prices of crude oil drive the growth of the global market. However, overheating of EV traction motors and fluctuating prices of input components are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Contrarily, designing better speed estimator creates favourable condition for the adoption of electric vehicles, which provides lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬

The adoption of electric heavy commercial vehicles is growing rapidly worldwide due to the increase in carbon emissions discharge from the internal combustion engine (ICE) commercial vehicles. Heavy commercial vehicles are used to transport industrial equipment such as steel, wood and others from one place to another. Since, the long range of travelling produces a higher amount of carbon discharge from the vehicles which allows the industries to encourage the usage of the electric commercial vehicles for the transportation. For instance, according to international energy agency (IEA), in 2018, 1 million electric heavy commercial vehicles were operating globally. Rapid expansion of battery technology enhancements and rise in vehicle emission norms & the subsidies provided by the government is driving the adoption of electric heavy commercial vehicles worldwide. Therefore, rise in adoption of electric heavy commercial vehicle, will foster the growth of electric heavy commercial vehicle traction motor market.

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠

Below 200 Kilowatt (kw)

200 – 400 Kilowatt (kw)

Above 400 Kilowatt (kw)

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Alternating Current (AC)

Direct Current (DC)

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, rest of LAMEA)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Continental AG, Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., ABB, Robert Bosch AG, Valeo SA, Remy Group, Siemens AG, Toshiba Group, ZF Group