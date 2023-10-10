Covenant Logistics Earns Prestigious Recognition as a 2023 Top Food Chain Provider by Food Shippers of America

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc (Covenant), a leading name in the logistics and transportation industry, is excited to announce its recent accolade as a "2023 Top Food Chain Provider" by the esteemed Food Shippers of America (FSA). This prestigious recognition highlights Covenant Logistics' unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in serving the food and beverage industry.



The Food Shippers of America, a prominent industry association representing food shippers and carriers, rigorously evaluates logistics companies to identify those that have consistently demonstrated exceptional service, reliability, and efficiency within the food supply chain. Covenant Logistics stood out among the competition, solidifying its position as a trusted partner in ensuring food products' safe and timely delivery across North America.

"We are thrilled to receive the 2023 Top Food Chain Provider award from Food Shippers of America," said Lynn Doster, Executive Vice President of Dedicated & Warehouse Operations at Covenant Logistics. "This recognition reflects our dedication to delivering exceptional logistics solutions that meet the unique needs of the food and beverage industry. It underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest service, safety, and reliability standards in every aspect of our operations."

Covenant Logistics has earned a stellar reputation for its comprehensive transportation and logistics services. The company's advanced technology, extensive network, multiple logistics solutions, and highly trained personnel have consistently ensured the smooth movement of freight of all types, even under challenging circumstances.

This recognition from Food Shippers of America is a testament to Covenant Logistics' dedication to excellence in food transportation, reinforcing its status as a leading player in the industry. To learn more about Covenant’s Food & Beverage services, check them out here.

About Covenant

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capabilities. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "CVLG."

About Food Shippers of America

Food Shippers of America is comprised of a wide variety of company types doing business in the food and beverage industry. ranging from manufacturers, distributors, retailers, processors and wholesalers to cooperatives, packaging specialists and bakeries. Food Shippers of America brings together transportation & supply chain professionals within the food & beverage industry through education and networking. Go to https://www.foodshippers.org/ to learn more.

