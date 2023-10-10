Marc Cayce Honored with the BEST DIRECTOR AWARD for the movie "SASHA LANES" at Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards

Movie Director Marc Cayce Best Director Trophy Foremost Entertainment Logo

Marc Cayce is Known for his stellar lineup of films, and his knack for finding new talent he brings us yet another witty and engaging film to enjoy

I am truly humbled and honored to receive the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards for the film 'Sasha Lanes' I am grateful to the talented cast and crew who brought this project to life” — Marc Cayce

CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- MARC CAYCE HONORED WITH BEST DIRECTOR AWARD FOR "SASHA LANES" AT HOLLYWOOD AND AFRICAN PRESTIGIOUS AWARDSAcclaimed director Marc Cayce received the prestigious Best Director award at the 2023 Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPA) for his outstanding work on the film "Sasha Lanes." The star-studded event, which took place on Saturday, October 7th, celebrated Cayce's exceptional talent, creativity, and dedication to the art of filmmaking."Sasha Lanes," a compelling drama that delves into the complexities of human relationships, has garnered widespread critical acclaim and resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. Marc Cayce's visionary direction brought the story to life, drawing viewers into a world of emotion, suspense, and thought-provoking storytelling.Cayce's win at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards is a testament to his exceptional skills as a director and his ability to create captivating cinematic experiences. His unique approach to storytelling, combined with his keen eye for detail, has consistently set him apart as a visionary in the film industry. It is a testament to the power of storytelling, and I hope it continues to resonate with audiences everywhere."The Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards celebrate excellence in the entertainment industry, recognizing individuals and projects that have significantly contributed to film and television. Marc Cayce's win in the Best Director category further solidifies his position as a leading figure in the world of filmmaking. Cayce also has an eye for talent he helped founded the Film Careers of Brandon T. Jackson, (Tropic Thunder), Essence Atkins (Haunted House), and Kat Graham (Vampire Diaries) and cast them in their first motion pictures. Now it's Mrs. Jadapage Danely's turn as she plays the leading character, Sasha.Marc Cayce continues to push the boundaries of storytelling and cinematic artistry, audiences can eagerly anticipate his future projects, which are sure to captivate and inspire. For more information about Marc Cayce and to see this amazing blockbuster, please visit Amazon Prime and TUBI TV.###About the film:Sasha Lanes attempts to escape her past pain and hardships, as she decides to move across the country on a bus. Sasha’s trip turns into a horrible misadventure when she meets a man on social media and he convinces her to stop in Las Vegas. She finds out he is married and has been lying to her all along. Heartbroken and confused, she heads to Los Angeles for a new job and a new life.

