Manchin Statement on Attack on Israel

October 07, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement on the Hamas attack on Israel.

“The attack we saw on Israel is an appalling act of violence at the hands of a terrorist organization. My commitment and America’s commitment to Israel remains steadfast as they confront this continued terror. Gayle and I will continue to pray for those suffering as a result of this horrific violence.”

Manchin Statement on Attack on Israel

