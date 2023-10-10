Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Oct. 9-13, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Oct. 9-13, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Oct. 9 – Columbus Day
No public events
Tuesday, Oct. 10
8:45 a.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Governor’s Office
9:10 a.m. Interview candidates for 4th District Juvenile Court
Location: Governor’s Office
10:05 p.m Host social media press conference
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
10:45 a.m. Speak at Presidents Forum
Location: Capitol Boardroom
11:15 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions
Location: Governor’s Office
1:20 p.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity
Location: Governor’s Office
1:40 p.m. Speak at Mexico Trade Mission briefing
Location: Senate Building
2 p.m. Meet with Lou Cornell, USA CEO of WSP
Location: Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Interview candidates for 4th District Juvenile Court
Location: Governor’s Office
4:15 p.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall
Location: Governor’s Office
5 p.m. Speak at National YPO Learning Officer Training
Location: Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Oct. 11
7:50 a.m. Speak at E2 Summit
Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Olympic Ballroom
9:25 a.m. Interview with KUER
Location: Governor’s Office
10:05 a.m. Employee of the month photo opportunity
Location: Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Meet with National Governors Association team
Location: Virtual meeting
11:10 a.m. Meet with Marla Love
Location: Governor’s Office
11:45 a.m. Meet with Rick Bertel, CEO Rio Grande Pacific
Location: Governor’s Office
Thursday, Oct. 12
9:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Department of Health and Human Services ribbon cutting
Location: Intensive Outpatient Clinic, 168 N. 1950 W., Salt Lake City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
10:30 a.m. Meet with Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, Ambassador of Mexico
Location: Gold Room
11:30 a.m. Host Governor’s Award for Excellence
Location: Kearns Mansion
1:30 p.m. Attend Utah Sports Commission Board meeting
Location: Utah Sports Commission
3:30 p.m. Speak at Utah’s Military Commanders Annual Round Table
Location: Capitol Boardroom
7:10 p.m. Speak at Utah Aerospace & Defense Association’s Brand Unveil & Legacy Event
Location: Delta Airlines Hangar
Friday, Oct. 13
9 a.m. Speak at Faith Matters Restore Conference
Location: Mountain America Expo Center
10:30 a.m. Interview with Governing Magazine
Location: Governor’s Office
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Oct. 9-13, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Oct. 9– Columbus Day
No public events
Tuesday, Oct. 10
9:10 a.m. Interview candidates for 4th District Juvenile Court
Location: Governor’s Office
11:15 a.m. Boards & Commission Meeting
Location: Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Meeting with General Counsel
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Interview candidates for 4th District Juvenile Court
Location: Governor’s Office
5:00 p.m. Speaking at the Israel Solidarity Rally
Location: Kol Ami, 2425 E Heritage Way, SLC
Wednesday, Oct. 11
9:30 a.m. Policy Project Proposal
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Meeting with Cherish Families
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
1:00 p.m. Briefing for UK Trade Commissioner Meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Meeting with former Texas Governor Rick Perry
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2:00 p.m. UK Trade Commissioner Meeting
Location: Rampton Room
3:30 p.m. Bonneville Shoreline Trail Ribbon Cutting
Location: Bountiful
7:30 p.m. Attend Itzhak Perlman Performance
Location: BYU
Thursday, Oct. 12
No public events
Friday, Oct. 13
No public events
###