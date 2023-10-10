Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Oct. 9-13, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Oct. 9-13, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Oct. 9 – Columbus Day

No public events

Tuesday, Oct. 10

8:45 a.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Governor’s Office

9:10 a.m. Interview candidates for 4th District Juvenile Court

Location: Governor’s Office

10:05 p.m Host social media press conference

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

10:45 a.m. Speak at Presidents Forum

Location: Capitol Boardroom

11:15 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions

Location: Governor’s Office

1:20 p.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

Location: Governor’s Office

1:40 p.m. Speak at Mexico Trade Mission briefing

Location: Senate Building

2 p.m. Meet with Lou Cornell, USA CEO of WSP

Location: Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Interview candidates for 4th District Juvenile Court

Location: Governor’s Office

4:15 p.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall

Location: Governor’s Office

5 p.m. Speak at National YPO Learning Officer Training

Location: Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Oct. 11

7:50 a.m. Speak at E2 Summit

Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Olympic Ballroom

9:25 a.m. Interview with KUER

Location: Governor’s Office

10:05 a.m. Employee of the month photo opportunity

Location: Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Meet with National Governors Association team

Location: Virtual meeting

11:10 a.m. Meet with Marla Love

Location: Governor’s Office

11:45 a.m. Meet with Rick Bertel, CEO Rio Grande Pacific

Location: Governor’s Office

Thursday, Oct. 12

9:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Department of Health and Human Services ribbon cutting

Location: Intensive Outpatient Clinic, 168 N. 1950 W., Salt Lake City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

10:30 a.m. Meet with Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, Ambassador of Mexico

Location: Gold Room

11:30 a.m. Host Governor’s Award for Excellence

Location: Kearns Mansion

1:30 p.m. Attend Utah Sports Commission Board meeting

Location: Utah Sports Commission

3:30 p.m. Speak at Utah’s Military Commanders Annual Round Table

Location: Capitol Boardroom

7:10 p.m. Speak at Utah Aerospace & Defense Association’s Brand Unveil & Legacy Event

Location: Delta Airlines Hangar

Friday, Oct. 13

9 a.m. Speak at Faith Matters Restore Conference

Location: Mountain America Expo Center

10:30 a.m. Interview with Governing Magazine

Location: Governor’s Office

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Oct. 9-13, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Oct. 9– Columbus Day

No public events

Tuesday, Oct. 10

9:10 a.m. Interview candidates for 4th District Juvenile Court

Location: Governor’s Office

11:15 a.m. Boards & Commission Meeting

Location: Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Meeting with General Counsel

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Interview candidates for 4th District Juvenile Court

Location: Governor’s Office

5:00 p.m. Speaking at the Israel Solidarity Rally

Location: Kol Ami, 2425 E Heritage Way, SLC

Wednesday, Oct. 11

9:30 a.m. Policy Project Proposal

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Meeting with Cherish Families

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

1:00 p.m. Briefing for UK Trade Commissioner Meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Meeting with former Texas Governor Rick Perry

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2:00 p.m. UK Trade Commissioner Meeting

Location: Rampton Room

3:30 p.m. Bonneville Shoreline Trail Ribbon Cutting

Location: Bountiful

7:30 p.m. Attend Itzhak Perlman Performance

Location: BYU

Thursday, Oct. 12

No public events

Friday, Oct. 13

No public events

###