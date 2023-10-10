Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,041 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Oct. 9-13, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Oct. 9-13, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Oct. 9 – Columbus Day 

No public events 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

8:45 a.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Governor’s Office

9:10 a.m. Interview candidates for 4th District Juvenile Court 

Location: Governor’s Office 

10:05 p.m Host social media press conference 

Location: Gold Room 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

10:45 a.m. Speak at Presidents Forum 

Location: Capitol Boardroom 

11:15 a.m. Meet with Boards and Commissions 

Location: Governor’s Office 

1:20 p.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

Location: Governor’s Office 

1:40 p.m. Speak at Mexico Trade Mission briefing 

Location: Senate Building 

2 p.m. Meet with Lou Cornell, USA CEO of WSP

Location: Governor’s Office 

2:30 p.m. Interview candidates for 4th District Juvenile Court 

Location: Governor’s Office 

4:15 p.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall 

Location: Governor’s Office 

5 p.m. Speak at National YPO Learning Officer Training 

Location: Utah State Capitol 

Wednesday, Oct. 11

7:50 a.m. Speak at E2 Summit 

Location: Stein Eriksen Lodge, Olympic Ballroom

9:25 a.m. Interview with KUER 

Location: Governor’s Office 

10:05 a.m. Employee of the month photo opportunity 

Location: Governor’s Office 

10:30 a.m. Meet with National Governors Association team 

Location: Virtual meeting 

11:10 a.m. Meet with Marla Love 

Location: Governor’s Office 

11:45 a.m. Meet with Rick Bertel, CEO Rio Grande Pacific

Location: Governor’s Office 

Thursday, Oct. 12 

9:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Department of Health and Human Services ribbon cutting 

Location: Intensive Outpatient Clinic, 168 N. 1950 W., Salt Lake City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

10:30 a.m. Meet with Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, Ambassador of Mexico

Location: Gold Room 

11:30 a.m. Host Governor’s Award for Excellence 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

1:30 p.m. Attend Utah Sports Commission Board meeting 

Location: Utah Sports Commission 

3:30 p.m. Speak at Utah’s Military Commanders Annual Round Table

Location: Capitol Boardroom 

7:10 p.m. Speak at Utah Aerospace & Defense Association’s Brand Unveil & Legacy Event

Location: Delta Airlines Hangar 

Friday, Oct. 13

9 a.m. Speak at Faith Matters Restore Conference 

Location: Mountain America Expo Center 

10:30 a.m. Interview with Governing Magazine

Location: Governor’s Office 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Oct. 9-13, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Oct. 9– Columbus Day 

No public events 

Tuesday, Oct. 10

9:10 a.m. Interview candidates for 4th District Juvenile Court 

Location: Governor’s Office 

11:15 a.m. Boards & Commission Meeting

Location: Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Meeting with General Counsel

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Interview candidates for 4th District Juvenile Court

Location: Governor’s Office

5:00 p.m. Speaking at the Israel Solidarity Rally

Location: Kol Ami, 2425 E Heritage Way, SLC

Wednesday, Oct. 11

9:30 a.m. Policy Project Proposal

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Meeting with Cherish Families

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

1:00 p.m. Briefing for UK Trade Commissioner Meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Meeting with former Texas Governor Rick Perry

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2:00 p.m. UK Trade Commissioner Meeting

Location: Rampton Room

3:30 p.m. Bonneville Shoreline Trail Ribbon Cutting

Location: Bountiful

7:30 p.m. Attend Itzhak Perlman Performance

Location: BYU

Thursday, Oct. 12 

No public events

Friday, Oct. 13

No public events

###

You just read:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Oct. 9-13, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more