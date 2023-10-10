Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 23.9 billion, Globally, by 2030 at 9.86% CAGR, Says AMR

Molecular Diagnostics Market 2024

Increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer drives the growth of the molecular diagnostics market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer drives the growth of the molecular diagnostics market. On the other hand, stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of new molecular diagnostics techniques are expected to hinder the growth of the market. However, surge in adoption of the molecular diagnostics in the emerging economies is projected to offer numerous opportunities in the industry.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Molecular Diagnostics Market by Type (Instruments, Reagents, Software & Services), by Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Hybridization, DNA sequencing, Microarray, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT), Others), by Application (Infectious diseases, Oncology, Genetic testing, Blood screening, Others), by End User (Hospital, Reference Laboratories, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030. According to the report, the global molecular diagnostics industry was estimated at USD 9.2 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit USD 23.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.86% from 2021 to 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Abbott Laboratories

• Becton

• Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Qiagen N.V.

• Hologic Corporation

• Grifols

• Danaher Corporation, S.A.

• Agilent Inc.

• Dickinson and Company

• BioMérieux SA

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH

𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

By Technology

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Hybridization

• DNA sequencing

• Microarray

• Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

• Others

By Application

• Infectious diseases

• Oncology

• Genetic testing

• Blood screening

• Others

By Type

• Instruments

• Reagents

• Software & Services

By End User

• Hospital

• Reference Labortories

• Others

Based on region, North America, held the major share in 2020, generating more than two-fifths of the global molecular diagnostics market, due to the presence of large number of key players across the region. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.78% by 2030, owing to higher adoption & increased use of molecular diagnostics, rapidly growing geriatric population, and rise in the incidence of infectious diseases across the province.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

