PHILIPPINES, October 10 - Press Release

October 10, 2023 Fire victims in Sultan Kudarat receive assistance from Bong Go Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended aid to affected households that have been impacted by a fire in Barangay Poblacion, Bagumbayan in Sultan Kudarat on Wednesday, October 4. "Alam ko pong napakahirap ng panahon at nasunugan pa kayo ngayon pero tandaan po natin na ang pera po ay kinikita, ang gamit po ay nabibili, pero ang pera na kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Ang importante ay buhay tayo. Kaya mag-ingat po tayo palagi," he said in his video message. Two affected families received financial support, essential groceries, snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball from the senator. Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the National Housing Authority (NHA) conducted their respective assessments for possible livelihood support and housing assistance, respectively. Go then highlighted Republic Act No. 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act, which he primarily authored and co-sponsored in the Senate. This law mandates the bureau to embark on a ten-year modernization initiative aimed at enhancing the agency's capacities through various measures, including the expansion of their firefighter personnel, procurement of state-of-the-art fire equipment, and the establishment of specialized training programs, among other improvements. In line with the senator's health advocacy as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, he encouraged residents with health concerns to seek the services of the Malasakit Center located at Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital in Isulan. Designed to assist poor and indigent Filipinos, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop where all relevant agencies are brought together under one roof to ensure that medical assistance programs are within the patients' reach. The Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, principally sponsored and authored by Go, has successfully assisted more than seven million Filipinos with 159 operational centers nationwide. Go also expressed his commitment to continue helping improve Filipinos' access to public healthcare services, particularly by establishing more Super Health Centers nationwide. He highlighted that such centers will enable the government to assist more underprivileged Filipinos. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds had been allocated under the Health Facilities Enhancement Program of the Department of Health (DOH) for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. In Sultan Kudarat, necessary funds were allocated to construct two Super Health Centers in Tacurong City, and one each in the towns of Bagumbayan, Columbio, Isulan, Palimbang and Esperanza. Services offered in Super Health Centers include database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation center and telemedicine, where remote diagnosis and treatment of patients will be done. As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go likewise helped secure funds for several projects in the province such as the concretion of roads in Esperanza, Bagumbayan, Isulan, Lambayong, Lebak, Lutayan, and Tacurong City; construction of multipurpose buildings in Columbio and Isulan; and the acquisition of ambulance units in other towns.