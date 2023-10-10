Submit Release
Short closures of Kuhio Highway in Wainiha for slope stabilization

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs highway users in Wainiha of emergency work requiring a single lane closure and short (intermittent) full closures of Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) between Wainiha Powerhouse Road and Alamihi Road Tuesday, October 10, through Friday, October 13, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During this daytime closure, slope stabilization involving removal of unstable trees and rock scaling will be conducted above the highway. The closure of the mauka (mountain facing) lane of the highway and intermittent full closures is necessary to make sure trees and rocks do not fall on people during the removal.

As Kūhiō Highway is a two-lane road in Wainiha, flaggers will be using alternating traffic control (contraflow in the open lane) to maintain access to the highway in both directions of travel. Please follow the instructions of the flaggers.

HDOT appreciates the cooperation and patience of highway users as we work to maintain state highways facilities.

