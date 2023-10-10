FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Oct. 9, 2023
Contact:
Emma Williams
Office of the Governor
(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov
Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered to half-staff position
SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 9, 2023) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in solidarity with the State of Israel and its people.
The flags should be lowered to the half-staff position at sunrise on Oct. 10, 2023, and remain at half-staff through sunset on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
The governor extends an invitation to all private citizens, businesses, and other organizations to participate in this recognition.
###