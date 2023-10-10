Self Supervised Learning Market Surges to a Valuation of $126.8 Billion, Reflecting Rapid Expansion

The Self-Supervised Learning Market is propelled by its ability to harness vast unlabeled data, AI advancements, and demand for efficient models.

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES , October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in automation of banking processes along with a rise in internet usage and the onset of the internet of things will drive the growth of the global self supervised learning market. Apart from this, surging demand for predictive analytics will favorably leverage the expansion of the global market. Nevertheless, the lack of availability of skilled staff for machine learning will hamper the expansion of the industry across the globe. However, swift changes in business models will offer new growth opportunities for the global industry in years to come.

Covid-19 scenario:

► The COVID-19 pandemic favorably impacted the growth of the self supervised learning industry across the globe with a rise in smartphone users, the surge in acceptance of connected devices, and the thriving e-commerce industry.

► Thriving digital and artificial intelligence industry helped in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Apart from this, post-pandemic has helped in reducing operational costs for various business operations of a firm. This will also help various businesses to recover losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

► The pandemic outbreak helped doctors and healthcare workers in delivering their services effectively through the use of self supervised learning tools, thereby driving the growth of the global market during the COVID-19 period.

Based on the technology, the natural language processing segment is set to contribute to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global self supervised learning market share. However, the computer vision segment is projected to contribute majorly toward the global market share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is set to register a CAGR of 34.5% over the forecasting years. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is attributed to demand for reducing pre-labeling of the data sets for reducing time.

In terms of industry vertical, the BFSI segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global self supervised learning market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to make notable contributions toward the global market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited emergence of paperless storage, electronic banking, and virtualization across the BFSI industry which propels the demand for safe, cost-effective, and energy-efficient platforms. However, the media and entertainment segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 35.5% during the forecast timeline. The segmental growth over the forecast timeframe can be attributed to thriving virtual media entertainment activities offering high-quality content and video-conferencing on myriad devices.

By Region, North America contributed notably toward the global self-supervised learning market share in 2021. The region is set to contribute more than one-third of the global market share in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific self supervised learning market is slated to contribute significantly toward the global market size in 2031. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific self supervised learning industry is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 35.1% over 2022-2031. The regional market growth over the projected timespan is owing to the growing penetration of self supervised learning tools in firms across countries such as India and China.

Major market players

► Amazon Web Service (AWS)

► Alison

► Alphabet

► Apple, Inc.

► Baidu, Inc.

► Brain4ce Education Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

► DataCamp, Inc.

► Dataiku

► Databricks

► Datarobot, Inc.

► EDX LLC

► International Business Machine (IBM)

► Microsoft Corporation

► Meta Platforms, Inc.

► SAS Institute

► The MathWorks, Inc.

► Tesla, Inc.

► Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

