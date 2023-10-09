Submit Release
Teen Arrested for Multiple Robberies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in five September incidents.

On Thursday, October 5, 2023, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 16-year-old Don’trell Davis of Southeast, DC, was arrested by the Carjacking Task Force. He was charged as an adult with Armed Carjacking that occurred on Monday, September 11, 2023 CCN: 23150348.

He was also arrested on probable cause and charged as an adult with the following offenses:

Friday, September 1, 2023

  • Theft Stolen Auto CCN: 23144422

Sunday, September 3, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023

