Royalton Barracks / Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B2004744

TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: October 9th, 2023, at approximately 1821 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South mile marker 16.8, Royalton, VT, 05032

VIOLATIONS: Excessive Speed – 23 V.S.A. 1097, Negligent Operation – 23 V.S.A 1091

ACCUSED: Nicholas T. Basso

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Milford, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Royalton Barracks was conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 89 South in the Town of Royalton. The Trooper initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling 110 miles per hour in a posted 65 miles per hour speed limit zone. The operator was identified as Nicholas Basso (26) from New Milford, CT. Schrader was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for speeding with a waiver penalty of $668.00 and two (2) points. Schrader was released with a citation to answer the charge of excessive speed and negligent operation on 01/02/24.

VERMONT CIVIL VIOLATION COMPLAINT: Title 23 V.S.A. 1004

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/02/2024 at 8:00 A.M.

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.