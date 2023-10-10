Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,049 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 23B2004744

TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Jordan                        

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: October 9th, 2023, at approximately 1821 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 South mile marker 16.8, Royalton, VT, 05032

VIOLATIONS: Excessive Speed – 23 V.S.A. 1097, Negligent Operation – 23 V.S.A 1091

 

ACCUSED: Nicholas T. Basso             

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Milford, CT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Royalton Barracks was conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 89 South in the Town of Royalton. The Trooper initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling 110 miles per hour in a posted 65 miles per hour speed limit zone. The operator was identified as Nicholas Basso (26) from New Milford, CT. Schrader was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for speeding with a waiver penalty of $668.00 and two (2) points. Schrader was released with a citation to answer the charge of excessive speed and negligent operation on 01/02/24.

 

VERMONT CIVIL VIOLATION COMPLAINT: Title 23 V.S.A. 1004

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/02/2024 at 8:00 A.M.

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Excessive Speed, Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more