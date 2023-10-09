SB487 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families - 2023-10-09

WISCONSIN, October 9 - An Act to repeal 49.155 (1g) (i) and 49.155 (6) (e) 2.; to amend 49.155 (6) (e) 3. (intro.); and to create 20.437 (2) (c), 20.437 (2) (d), 49.132, 49.133 and 49.155 (1g) (j) of the statutes; Relating to: a Department of Children and Families program to make payments to child care programs, a child care partnership grant program, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)