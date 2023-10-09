Richard Lynch Reaches New Heights with Christian Country Single Release, “High Above the Midnight Sky”

The track is taken from Lynch's latest album release, "Radio Friend." It's the follow up to his #1 Christian Country hit, "Thankful, Grateful and Blessed"

WAYNESVILLE, OH, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country music artist Richard Lynch is back with a new single, “High Above the Midnight Sky,” the follow-up to his #1 Cashbox Magazine Christian Country hit, “Thankful, Grateful, and Blessed.” The song, co-written by Lynch and James Erb, is a beautiful tribute to the hope and joy found in the heavenly paradise above.

Lynch, who has been a mainstay in the country music scene for over 40 years, is known for his authentic and traditional sound. With “High Above the Midnight Sky,” he continues to showcase his talent for storytelling and heartfelt lyrics, supported by his signature soulful vocals.

The song opens with the stunning imagery of stars appearing as “candle lights,” ushering in a sense of peace and wonder. Lynch’s vocals are accompanied by gentle acoustic guitar, creating a serene atmosphere that carries throughout the song. He sings of a heavenly paradise where prayers are heard, and angels sing, reminding listeners of the power of faith and the promise of eternal life.

https://open.spotify.com/track/30jNT8I99yFFkrhJlH8nst

“High Above the Midnight Sky” is a testament to Lynch’s faith and his dedication to spreading hope and love through his music. With each chord and every word, he expresses his gratitude to God and his fans for the opportunity to share his gift.

This single release is included on Lynch’s highly successful album, “Radio Friend,” whose tracks have reached the UK iTunes Top 5 and charted on multiple radio airplay charts, including Cashbox, Cross Country USA, PowerSource, and more.

Produced by Lynch and recorded with the multi-platinum Beaird Music Group in Nashville, “High Above the Midnight Sky” is another example of his commitment to creating timeless and heartfelt country music.

Richard Lynch is a proud member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame and the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. He is also the owner of Keepin’ It Country Farm in Waynesville, OH and co-founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation, which supports veterans.

“High Above the Midnight Sky” is available now on all major music platforms, and more details about Richard Lynch and his music can be found at http://www.richardlynchband.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

Richard Lynch Reaches New Heights with Christian Country Single Release, “High Above the Midnight Sky”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Religion, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Richard Lynch Reaches New Heights with Christian Country Single Release, “High Above the Midnight Sky”
Sarantos Spins the Bitter-Sweet Truth of Life in Latest Pop Rock Single and Video
Disabled Vet Releases Satirical Conservative Anthem “Go Away Joe”
View All Stories From This Author