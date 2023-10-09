Submit Release
Governor Abbott Orders Texas Flags Lowered To Half-Staff In Honor Of Lives Lost Amid Act Of War In Israel

TEXAS, October 9 - October 9, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today ordered Texas flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff to honor those who lost their lives, including American citizens, during the heinous acts of war carried out against the State of Israel and its people by the terrorist organization Hamas.

Flags should remain at half-staff through sunset on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Read the Governor's letter.

