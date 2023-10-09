New Research Shows Link Between Air Pollution Levels and Antibiotic Resistance

Air quality professionals from global air filtration manufacturer Camfil explain the new research linking air pollution levels to rates of antibiotic resistance.

Riverdale, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverdale, NJ — Antibiotic resistance poses a major threat to public health, resulting in approximately 700,000 premature deaths worldwide annually. While the excessive prescription of antibiotics is a primary cause, there are other factors that contribute to the escalating rates of antimicrobial resistance. In August, a study published in the Lancet Planetary Health revealed a possible relationship between air pollution, particularly fine particulate matter, and antimicrobial resistance.

“Breathing polluted air has additional effects on the threat of illnesses and infections,” says Mark Davidson, Camfil’s Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials, “Air pollution affects the body’s ability to fight pathogens, particularly those that affect the respiratory system. It may also contribute to the faster spread of certain illnesses, including COVID-19.”

The resource covers the following topics the following topics:

What is antibiotic resistance?

Why does antibiotic resistance matter?

Does air pollution increase antibiotic resistance?

How does air pollution affect the immune system?

How does air pollution affect the severity of contagious illness cases?

How can exposure to air pollution and pathogens be minimized?





Read the full article on the relationship between air pollution and antibiotic resistance here.





About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 30​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,600 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

