Goodguys Names the Chevrolet Performance Builders of the Year
Congratulations to the Hot Rod Garage and Jason Smith for winning the Chevrolet Performance GM Iron Builder of the Year for Casey Shire's stunning 1963 Corvette.
The 2023 Goodguys Chevrolet Performance GM Retro Iron Builder award went to Mike Rutter and Rutterz Rodz for Doyle Thomas' 1941 Willys.
Goodguys Rod and Custom Association announces the Chevrolet Performance GM Iron and GM Retro Iron Builders of the Year Award Winners!FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodguys Rod and Custom Association has announced the winners of the Chevrolet Performance GM Iron and GM Retro Iron Builders of the Year Awards! These amazing vehicles were chosen from a group of finalists that were selected at every 2023 Goodguys National event throughout the country.
What is unique about the Chevrolet Performance Builder of the Year Awards is that the award recognizes the builder of the car! There are two Chevrolet Performance Builder of the Year Awards: The GM Iron title goes to a GM branded car or truck with a GM powertrain, while the GM Retro Iron title is for a non-GM vehicle that is powered by a GM drivetrain. The winning builders will each receive a Chevrolet Performance Connect & Cruise crate powertrain system!
The 2023 Chevrolet Performance Builder of the Year winners are:
GM Iron Builder of the Year
Hot Rod Garage / Jason Smith with Casey Shires’ 1963 Corvette powered by a 427ci LS with a 6-speed manual transmission
GM Retro Iron Builder of the Year
Rutterz Rodz / Mike Rutter with Doyle Thomas’ 1941 Willys powered by an LS3 backed with a 4L80E transmission
Both winning vehicles will be on display with the 2023 Goodguys Top 12 lineup during the upcoming 26th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals on November 17-19 in Scottsdale, Arizona. This event will wrap up Goodguys 40th anniversary season and will feature over 3,000 different hot rods and classic cars for a weekend of Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times in the Arizona sun.
Assets: Vehicle Photos
Feature Stories
Steven Bunker
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube