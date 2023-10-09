The award celebrates K-12 public schools that provide rich civic learning opportunities for students. Since the Civic Learning Awards’ inception in 2013, 33 elementary, middle and high schools have received the program’s highest honor.
Oct 4, 2023
You just read:
Three California schools earn top civic award from chief justice, state superintendent
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.