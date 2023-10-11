Close to 50 Firms Confirmed for 2023 Seattle University Business & Engineering Career Fair

Albers School of Business and Economics west entrance

Seattle University's Albers School of Business and Economics, a nationally ranked business school, is located in Capitol Hill.

Alaska Airlines, Amazon, JP Morgan among blue-chip firms participating in annual talent acquisition event co-organized by Albers Career Center.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle University's 2023 Business & Engineering Career Fair has confirmed participation from various blue-chip firms including Alaska Airlines, Amazon, Costco Wholesale, Grant Thornton, JP Morgan, Kroger, Liberty Mutual, PACCAR, and T-Mobile.

This specialized career fair that focuses on business and engineering job opportunities takes place on Thursday, October 12th, at the university's Campion Ballroom. Co-organized by the Albers Career Center and Seattle University's Career Engagement Office, the event is aimed at undergraduate and graduate students seeking full-time summer internships and full-time jobs upon graduation. It also provides a valuable pipeline of business and engineering talent for companies looking to hire for new or existing positions.

"The Business & Engineering Career Fair is one of the Albers Career Center's signature events that takes place at the start of the academic year," explained Megan Spaulding, Director of the Albers Career Center. "Students are able to network with some of the biggest and brightest businesses while understanding, up close, what they are looking for in their recruitment efforts. For companies, it's a valuable lens into promising young talent who can be nurtured from internship to full-time employment, not to mention a great opportunity to establish and build their employer brand."

About the Albers Career Center

The Albers Career Center creates opportunities to connect students and the business community. It provides job search preparation assistance, information on job and internship opportunities, employer resources, and professional development programs. The Career Center's goal is to assist the students and alumni of the Albers School of Business and Economics to be successful in their career development and job placement activities.

Close to 50 Firms Confirmed for 2023 Seattle University Business & Engineering Career Fair

About

Located in the heart of Seattle, Seattle University’s Albers School of Business and Economics is one of the premier business schools in the Northwest United States. Small class sizes and low student-to-faculty ratios ensure that a student is never just a number. Students benefit from the school’s deep business connections through mentorships, internships, and employment opportunities. Finally, Albers is distinct for its 70+ year legacy in championing the responsibility of business to create a better society. Learn more about Albers at seattleu.edu/business.

