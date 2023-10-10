City Wide Indianapolis Becomes Official Partner of the Indiana Pacers
City Wide Facility Solutions and the Indiana Pacers expand their business partnership, with City Wide becoming the official janitorial partner of the Pacers.
City Wide has been nimble as our operations have grown and evolved over the years, and they’ve remained aligned to our shared commitments to quality, service, and accountability.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions Indianapolis, a commercial facility maintenance and janitorial company, has announced a new multiyear partnership with the Indiana Pacers, making City Wide an official team partner. City Wide began their partnership in 2021 by providing janitorial services at the Pacers' facility. Over the last two years, the Pacers have consistently awarded City Wide more responsibility within their facilities.
— Andy Arnold, Senior VP, Facilities Operations for the Pacers
“The Pacers Sports & Entertainment connection to City Wide defines the spirit of a true partnership. Our commitment to each other started small and as we completed our Fieldhouse of the Future renovations, we worked collaboratively to ensure Gainbridge Fieldhouse remains the best arena to watch a basketball game. Further, City Wide has been nimble as our operations have grown and evolved over the years, and they’ve remained aligned to our shared commitments to quality, service, and accountability. I look forward to seeing how our latest collaboration of cleaning new portions of Gainbridge Fieldhouse will lead to enhanced guest experiences and the highest quality fan environment in all of sports.” – Andy Arnold, Senior VP, Facilities Operations for the Pacers.
For City Wide, the Pacers’ partnership means an expansion of marketing opportunities through one of the biggest brands in central Indiana. City Wide looks to utilize the partnership to showcase their facility maintenance expertise and connect with other Pacers fans. City Wide’s business model offers a single point of contact for all interior and exterior facility maintenance, everything from event cleaning to parking lot repair, plumbing to lawn/landscape, labor support, and janitorial services.
Jeff Smith, Owner of City Wide Facility Solutions, said: “This partnership with the Pacers represents growth for City Wide. Over the last few years, we have loved saving time and solving problems for Andy and his staff. We are honored to have the endorsement of an outstanding organization like the Pacers.”
City Wide and Pacers formed a partnership in 2021 for post-event cleaning. Since then, they have expanded to include janitorial services for the practice facility, upper bowl, concourse restrooms, and suites, ensuring the highest level of quality. “At Pacers Sports & Entertainment, we measure ourselves as much by our impacts off the court as on it. Every day, we work to deliver a world-class experience for every guest to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, just as we leverage the power of our brand to strengthen Hoosier communities across Indiana. We are proud to partner with organizations that align to those dual objectives, companies like City Wide that share our commitment to quality and purpose.” – Andy Arnold, Senior VP, Facilities Operations for the Pacers.
About City Wide Facility Solutions - Indianapolis:
City Wide Facility Solutions is a management company in the building maintenance industry. Our team of experienced management professionals serves as a single point of contact for more than 20 facility solutions specifically tailored to commercial properties’ needs. Leveraging our extensive network of independent contractors enables City Wide to deliver a wide range of services that are both reliable and efficient, while adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety.
