Biden-Harris Administration Stands Ready to Support Local Residents Ahead of Tropical Storm Bolaven, Urges Public to Prepare

WASHINGTON -- On Oct. 8, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. approved emergency declarations for Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), which allows for federal assistance to supplement the territories’ response efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Bolaven. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell also spoke yesterday with CNMI Gov. Palacios and Guam Gov. Leon Guerrero to discuss preparedness efforts on the islands and offer support if needed.

The National Weather Service forecasts Bolaven intensifying and passing through the Mariana Islands as a possible typhoon, with the potential to see damaging winds on Tuesday afternoon. This storm has the potential to bring flooding due to heavy rain and storm surge. Strong sustained winds can also lead to dangerous outside conditions and power outages.

Residents and visitors in potentially affected areas should follow instructions of local officials, have a family emergency communications plan, charge their devices and batteries and ensure they are receiving emergency alerts. We encourage everyone that may be affected by Tropical Storm Bolaven to check on their neighbors, especially older adults or those who may need additional assistance.

The Biden-Harris Administration has federal assets on the ground prepared to respond if needed. The federal government has an active presence on Guam and CNMI due to recovery efforts from Typhoon Mawar, and additional response assets arrived yesterday in advance of the storm.

Federal Actions to Date

FEMA has more than 300 personnel on Guam and CNMI, including two Incident Management Assistance Teams that are working hand-in-hand with local officials.

U.S. Coast Guard crews are staffing all necessary watch sections and actively working with on-island partners to be ready to conduct post-storm assessments and port reconstitution efforts once it is safe.

The American Red Cross deployed a forward team of national disaster responders to Guam and are providing support to shelters in Guam and CNMI.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services stand ready to provide support as needed.

Finish Preparations

Be prepared for flooding and power outages from Tropical Storm Bolaven.

Go to a shelter: If you need a secure location to stay for the duration of the storm, locate and go to a shelter. Shelters are open on Guam and CNMI. Check shelter requirements for what to bring and what not to bring.

Secure important documents: Be sure that important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers and insurance documents are properly secured and copies are in a weather-proof bag.

During the storm, stay indoors: Unless for emergency purposes, do not drive until the all-clear is given. Remain off roadways to allow first responders to clear debris and attend to those who need assistance most. Stay away from windows and sliding glass doors.

Visit www.Ready.gov or www.Listo.gov to learn more about how to prepare for emergencies.