GeneDx to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, October 30, 2023

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic and clinical insights, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2023 after the market closes on Monday, October 30, 2023. On the same day, Katherine Stueland, President and Chief Executive Officer of GeneDx, and Kevin Feeley, Chief Financial Officer of GeneDx, will host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at https://ir.genedx.com/.

About GeneDx

GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. GeneDx is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its industry-leading exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

