Aviation Legends John, Martha King to Sign New Book at NBAA Coffee Social

Washington, DC, Oct. 9, 2023 – Aviation icons, business leaders and acclaimed authors John and Martha King will be on hand to sign personalized copies of their acclaimed new book, Sky Kings: Flying Adventures With John & Martha, as featured guests at the 2023 NBAA Coffee Social on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. in NBAA Booth No. N1834.

“John and Martha King are synonymous with general aviation and beloved across the industry – mention their name in a group setting and everyone will have a ‘John-and-Martha story,’” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “We are delighted to have them join us to sign copies of their own story at this year’s Coffee Social.”

Complimentary copies of the book will be available to the first 300 attendees at the Coffee Social.

John King said the book compiles the most popular risk-management columns the couple penned as part of a series for FLYING magazine over the course of eight years. The topic of risk management, John King said, has received more attention in recent years – a change the Kings said is good for the industry.

“We wanted to move the aviation community toward being risk oriented,” he noted. “The result of a focus on risk management is a focus on safety, as we’re seeing reflected today in airmen certification standards and beyond.”

The couple said they are excited to head to Las Vegas for this year’s show and to meet attendees at the Coffee Social. “Most of the people we meet have taken our courses, and we have had the privilege and honor in being an important part of their lives,” said Martha King. “That is a wonderful experience as a human being – to help someone else achieve their dreams.”

The couple, who have been attending NBAA-BACE since 1987, said it’s important to come to the show and support business aviation. “Without NBAA, we wouldn’t have business aviation as we know it today,” said John King.

The Kings have been honored with the industry’s highest awards, including an induction into the National Aviation Hall of Fame. Martha King served on NBAA’s Advisory Council from 2012-2018, and the two received NBAA’s American Spirit Award in 2009, in part for Martha King’s committee testimony before Congress highlighting the value of general aviation.

