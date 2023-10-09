Burgum urges support for Israel after terrorist attack, connects with North Dakota group in Bethlehem

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today issued the following statement regarding this weekend’s attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists. Burgum also connected via phone this morning with Father Phil Ackerman of Holy Cross Catholic Church in West Fargo who is among a group of 84 North Dakotans in Bethlehem awaiting flights back to the United States.

“The attack by Hamas terrorists on Israel is reprehensible, and the fact it occurred on a Jewish holiday is despicable. We stand with our democratic ally Israel while lifting up in prayer the victims of these horrific attacks,” Burgum said. “We also pray for the safe return of the priests and parishioners from North Dakota congregations who are anxiously waiting to board flights home. Today we reached out to the U.S. State Department and spoke with Father Ackerman, offering to assist however possible to help ensure the safe return of those North Dakotans and all Americans wanting to return to U.S. soil.”