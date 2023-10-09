Psychologist and Author Dr. Janis Johnston to be Featured on Close Up Radio

OAK PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life is full of challenges and difficulties like parenting caregiving, losses, and relationships that may seem like all -consuming struggles. The key is to meet them with confidence and assertiveness, which unfortunately is not always easy to navigate on our own. Luckily, there are many wonderful resources that brilliantly give us answers, tons of helpful hints, and inspire us to keep on moving forward despite the odds.

Dr. Janis Johnston is a psychologist specializing in improving relationships among family members as they muddle through life cycles and transitions. Dr. Janis Johnston is also the author of It Takes a Child to Raise a Parent, Midlife Maze, and Transforming Retirement: Rewiring and Growing Your Legacy.

In her 1st book It Takes a Child To Raise a Parent, Dr. Janis provides incredible knowledge and resources so parents and expectant parents learn the most practical strategies to effective parenting. This will help them interact more positively with their children as they progress from childhood to adulthood. While coping with the challenges of parenting, readers can learn the most fundamental ways of genuinely understanding their children through open communication and actively listening with empathy that helps them better understand their child’s behavior. Parents will also recognize their roles and responsibilities while prioritizing their own emotional health that will assist them to better engage with their children as they self-effacingly envision the world through their child’s perspective.

Dr. Janis says all parents can learn many priceless valuable lessons from their children such as their boundless energy, genuine happiness, self-appreciation, and child- like wonder.

In her 2nd book Midlife Maze: A Map to Recovery and Rediscovery After Loss Dr. Janis thoughtfully and expertly discusses the challenges of coping with life’s devastating losses that begin to emerge in the midlife years (ages 35 to 64). As they deal with all the losses that pile up through their life transition they face loss of careers, relationships, and loved ones, and eventually find healthy ways to grieve and heal.

Dr. Janis emphasizes that there is much to learn from these tough losses and how when we discover life changing tools, we can shift into a new life direction with a stronger sense of self and renewed purpose.

In her latest book, Transforming Retirement: Rewiring and Grow your Legacy, which seemed a fitting book to complement her other two, she tackles what the prospect of retirement is like or will be like for individuals. After surveying over 125 participants, aged 55 to 96, she shares their perspectives on retirement beliefs and time management.

What’s critical, Dr. Janis emphasizes, is for people to consider rewiring their brains, also known as neuroplasticity, which makes our brains incredibly resilient, leading to better overall physical and mental health.

For those in their 50’s who are not yet in that “retirement” phase, Dr. Janis encourages them to start planning now for the lifestyle they desire in the future. In fact, it’s never too early to start planning for the future. The earlier you plan, the more likely you are to reap the rewards financially and avoid potential pitfalls along the way. Remember, Dr. Janis advises, a long and joyful retirement takes more than just money. Health is key. Rewire your brain to think positively, engage in physical movement, manage your stress, eat healthy, and be truly happy.

Dr. Janis books provide you valuable roadmaps, expand your knowledge, and transform your life.

Although retired from her work as a private practice psychologist, Dr. Janis actively continues to deliver life-changing workshops and speaking engagements.

