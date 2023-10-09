Governor Abbott Appoints Three To University Of Houston System Board Of Regents

TEXAS, October 9 - October 9, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Tammy Denton Murphy and reappointed Gregory King and Jack Moore to the University of Houston System Board of Regents for terms set to expire on August 31, 2029.

Tammy Denton Murphy of Victoria currently works alongside her husband, David, operating three Chick-fil-A restaurants in their hometown. She is a board member of the University of Houston – Victoria College of Business Dean’s Advisory Board and the Victoria Main Street Program, vice president of Future Sight, and a member of the Innovation Collective Success Team. Additionally, she is the former co-chair of the Victoria College Bond Political Action Committee and former capital campaign chair for the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent. Murphy received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Houston – Victoria.

Gregory King of San Antonio is a managing partner of EnCap Flatrock Midstream (EFM). Prior to joining EFM in 2015, he spent nearly 15 years at Valero Energy serving in various roles including president, chief operating officer, and general counsel. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, former board chairman of Focus on the Family, emeritus director of the University of Houston Law Foundation, and a former board member of United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County and the Alamo Area Council Boy Scouts of America. King received a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from The University of Houston Law Center.

Jack Moore of Houston is the former chairman, CEO, and president of Cameron International. Currently, he serves as chairman of the board for Occidental Petroleum and serves on the boards of KBR and ProPetro Holdings and is a partner at Genesis Investments. He also serves on the boards of Memorial Assistance Ministries and the American Heart Association. Additionally, he is the former chairman of the University of Houston Board of Visitors and a former member of the Greater Houston Partnership. Moore received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Houston and attended the advanced management program at Harvard Business School.