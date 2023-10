Governor Abbott Vows Unwavering Support For Israel Amid Act Of War

TEXAS, October 9 - October 9, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today strongly condemned this weekend's acts of war against the State of Israel and innocent civilians by the brutal terrorist organization Hamas and vowed comprehensive public safety measures for Israeli and Jewish locations across Texas. The Governor also announced over $4 million of additional funding from the Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) to provide enhanced security for Jewish organizations such as synagogues and schools in Texas.

“The State of Texas condemns these heinous acts of violence and inhumanity against Israel and its people by ruthless terrorists, and we stand ready to offer our complete support to the Israeli and Jewish communities,” said Governor Abbott. “I firmly denounce the act of war against Israeli citizens and Americans in Israel and support Israel’s right to defend itself from these barbaric attacks. Working with local partners across Texas, we are actively increasing security at Jewish and Israel-related locations such as synagogues and schools. In response to these cowardly attacks, we stand united with our Jewish neighbors and we repudiate terrorism and anti-Semitism."

The Governor directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to work with local partners and federal intelligence agencies on heightened public safety measures, with an intensified focus by the Joint Terrorism Task Force and Texas Fusion Center to elevate awareness about potential threats by Hamas or Hezbollah organizations against the Jewish community in Texas.

Governor Abbott expedited distribution of over $4 million in grant funding to 31 Jewish organizations that will support physical security enhancements and other security measures.

Additionally, Governor Abbott issued an Executive Order directing all Texas state agencies to refrain from purchasing goods produced in or exported from the Gaza Strip and from any organization or state actor with ties to Hamas.

Governor Abbott has taken significant action to ensure Texas maintains a strong and supportive relationship with Israel, including: establishing the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission; awarding more than $19 million through his Public Safety Office for security enhancement projects to houses of worship, such as synagogues; and banning all state agencies from engaging in business or investments with companies that boycott Israel.