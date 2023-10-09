Denny’s Corporation Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call on October 30, 2023

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's"), will announce financial and operating results for its third quarter ended September 27, 2023, on Monday, October 30, 2023, after the markets close. Senior management will hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions.



Interested parties are invited to listen to a live broadcast of the conference call accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.dennys.com.

For any questions, please contact the Company’s Investor Relations Department at 877-784-7167.



About Denny’s Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of June 28, 2023, the Company consisted of 1,646 restaurants, 1,572 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 74 of which were company operated.

Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of June 28, 2023, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,591 global restaurants, 1,525 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 66 of which were company operated. As of June 28, 2023, the Keke's brand consisted of 55 restaurants, 47 of which were franchised restaurants and 8 of which were company operated.



For further information on Denny's Corporation, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit investor.dennys.com .

Investor Contact: 877-784-7167 Media Contact: 864-597-8005