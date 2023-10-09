Synergistic effect of antagonists to KRas4B/PDE6 molecular complex in pancreatic cancer

Results

Compound C14 has a higher interaction energy on K-Ras4BG12D/PDE6δ and K-Ras4BG12D/PDE6δ complex targets and causes a higher decrease in cell viability in pancreatic cancer cell lines To know the molecular recognition sites and to determine the degree of affinity of compound C14 a small organic molecule with a molecular weight of 344.8 g/mol (Tables S1 and S2) on the different versions of the heterodimeric complex molecules target such as KRas4BWT/PDE6δ, KRas4BG12D/PDE6δ, and KRas4BG12C/PDE6δ, molecular analysis was carried out as previously described in the see the Materials and Methods section. To accomplish this goal, it was first necessary to measure and analyze the coupling and interaction energies of compound C14 with the heterocomplexes KRas4BWT/PDE6, KRas4BG12D/PDE6, and KRas4BG12C/PDE6 (Fig 1A–C upper panel). In comparison to the non-mutated form KRas4BWT/PDE6, compound C14 had a higher affinity for the molecular complexes KRas4BG12D/PDE6 and KRas4BG12C/PDE6, according to the results of molecular dynamics (MD) simulations coupled to the MMGBSA approach (Gbind −86.60; Gbing −100.30; and Gbind −79.63, respectively) (Table S2). We carried out viability assays to determine the cytotoxic effect of C14 using the PDAC cell lines PANC-1 and MIA PaCa-2 because of the high affinity of the K-Ras4BG12D/PDE6 and KRas4BG12C/PDE6 complexes for C14 and the significance of these complexes in pancreatic cancer maintenance and progression. In these cell lines, the KRas4G12D mutation, which is the most prevalent in PDAC, is present. Because normal pancreatic duct cell line hTERT-HPNE is a non-cancerous cell, we employed it as a control. Given the high affinity of the K-Ras4BG12D/PDE6δ and KRas4BG12C/PDE6δ complexes for C14 and the importance of these complexes in pancreatic cancer maintenance and progression, we performed viability assays to measure the cytotoxic effect of C14, using the PDAC cell lines PANC-1 and MIA PaCa-2, because these cell lines present the KRas4G12D mutation which has the highest frequency in PDAC, the normal pancreatic duct cell line hTERT-HPNE al cells were also used as cytotoxic specificity controls, because they are non-cancerous cells. Bright-field microscopy analysis of cell lines treated with 100 μM of C14 for 72 h showed a robust cytotoxic effect of C14 in PANC-1 and MIA PaCa-2 cell lines. Still, no significant damage over hTERT-HPNE was observed in their growth and morphology (Fig 1D, middle panel). Cell viability was further analyzed by measuring cellular ATP levels after treatment with different concentrations of C14. MIA PaCa-2 and PANC-1 cells were sensitive to treatment in a dose-dependent fashion with half-maximal inhibitory concentrations (IC 50 ) of 90.18 and 103.5 μM, respectively (Fig 1E and F middle panel). Of note, C14 did not show significant cytotoxic activity up to 100 μM in noncancerous hTERT-HPNE cells. However, higher concentrations also induce cytotoxicity with an IC 50 of 171.4 μM. These results suggest that C14 has a strong and specific cytotoxic activity against PDAC cells, which are well known to present this type of mutation at the KRAS. Figure 1. C14 stabilizes the K-Ras4B/PDEδ complex and inhibits the growth of human pancreatic cancer cell lines. (A) Interaction of compound C14 (red) with the K-Ras4Bwt (purple) PDE6δ (aqua) complex. (B) Interaction of compound C14 with the K-Ras4BG12D/PBDE6δ complex. (C) Interaction of compound C14 with the K-Ras4BG12C/PBDE6δ complex. (D) Representative bright-field images of the cell lines ARPE-19, hTERT-HPNE, PANC-1, and MIA PaCa-2 treated with 100 μM C14, DMSO as vehicle and untreated control cells. Bar = 20 μm. (E) Dose response of MIA PaCa-2, PanC-1 pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) cells and the normal pancreatic cell line hTERT-HPNE treated with different concentrations of C14 compound for 72 h and compared with relative control DMSO. (F) Percentage of PDAC cell lines viability at 72 h treated with 150 μM of the C14 compound. (G, H) Relative cell viability curves after treatment of the PDAC cell line MIA PaCa-2 (G) and the normal pancreatic cell line hTERT-HPNE (H) with different compounds known to target the K-Ras4B/PBDE6δ complex were compared with negative control DMSO. (n = 5), with a significance of P < 0.001.

Analog P8 exhibits improved antineoplastic properties than lead compound C14 A search for analogs was conducted using the basic structure (pharmacophore) from the leading compound C14, a database from the Enamine library in Kyiv, Ukraine (www.enamine.net), and the Molecular Operating Environment (MOE) 2014.09 software to identify a compound with improved antineoplastic properties compared with that of the leading compound C14. Identification of C14 compound’s pharmacophore was carried out using structure–activity relationship and quantitative structure–activity relationship analysis. After careful examination and acquisition of the docking results (Fischer et al, 2021), we were able to detect 335 potentials analogs with 80–90% similarity to the pharmacophore from the C14 compound; however, only 20 C14 analogs were selected (Table S3) because those meet the Lipinski’s rules (Benet et al, 2016) such as a molecular weight less than 500 kD, less than five hydrogen bond donors, and acceptors, and less than five rotational bonds, therefore having higher target specificity and being able to pass freely through the plasma membrane. The identified analogs showed up to 20% structural changes compared with the lead compound C14. All 20 C14 analogs (Table S3) retained the acetamide and chromene moieties, and the structural modifications to the lead compound were as follows: the addition of amino groups, benzenes, pyridines, and nonaromatic heterocycles that increased its interaction with the KRas4B/PDE6δ molecular complex (Table S3). Using C14 IC50 (90.18 M) as a reference, MIA PaCa-2 cells were exposed to all analogs for varying amounts of time. After 24, 48, and 72 h, ATP luminescence was used to determine which analogs of the central compound C14 had the most significant cytotoxic effect (Fig S1A–H). Only compound P8 showed a significant cytotoxic effect on MIA PaCa-2 cells after 24 h, significantly more potent than C14 (Fig S1G lower left panel). P8 did not kill normal pancreatic cells hTERT-HPNE at this concentration (Fig S1H). Despite showing 80% or more similarity with the pharmacophore of C14, all other tested compounds did not show strong and specific cytotoxic effects in MIA PaCa-2 cells (Fig 1C; lower right panel; Fig S1E–H). Therefore, they were not further analyzed. In conclusion, we identified a new analog compound called P8 with enhanced biochemical properties to bind to K-Ras4BG12D/PDE6δ and KRas4BG12C/PDE6δ mutant heterocomplexes, which also showed better antineoplastic activity than the one leading the C14 compound. However, a number of compounds, including P1; P2; P3; P4, P7, P8, P9, and P10, did not exhibit antineoplastic activity against the MIA PaCa-2 cell line and additionally showed a cytotoxic impact on the normal pancreatic cell line hTERT-HPNE (Fig S1A–D), and as a result, were excluded from this analysis. Figure S1. Evaluation and identification of analogs of compound C14. (A, B) Evaluation of cell viability after treatment with P1, P2, P3, P4, and P5 analogs of C14 at 90.18 μM in MIA PaCa-2 (A) and hTERT-HPNE (B) cells. (C, D) Evaluation of cell viability after treatment with P6, P7, P8, P9, and P10 analogs of C14 at 90.18 μM in MIA PaCa-2 (C) and hTERT-HPNE (D) cells. (E, F) Evaluation of cell viability after treatment with P11, P12, P13, P14, and P15 analogs of C14 at 90.18 μM in MIA PaCa-2 (E) and hTERT-HPNE (F). (E, F, G, H) Evaluation of cell viability after treatment with P16, P17, P18, P19, and P20 analogs of C14 at 90.18 μM in MIA PaCa-2 (G) and hTERT-HPNE (H) n = 6; ***P < 0.001.

P8 has higher interaction energy and a more potent cytotoxic effect on PDAC cell lines with KRas4B mutations than the lead compound C14 After discovering the P8 analog, we further explored its molecular targets, mechanisms, and anticancer properties. To do this, we first conducted a molecular analysis using molecular dynamics to determine the molecular and biochemical properties of P8. We then performed a molecular coupling analysis on the molecules that target the KRas4BWT/PDE6, KRas4BG12D/PDE6, and KRas4BG12C/P (Fig 2A–D). This provided information on the intermolecular contact sites of the different mutated versions of K-Ras4B/PDE6δ heterocomplexes (Table S1), and the parameters of interaction energy of compound P8 on KRas4BG12D/PDE6δ, KRas4BG12C/PDE6δ, and KRas4BG12V/PDE6δ complex targets (Table S2). We obtained the interaction energy values of ΔG −101.77, ΔG −103.35, and ΔG −126.14 kcal/mol, respectively, for each molecular complex. The results showed that the interaction energy of compound P8 was higher than compound C14 because compound P8 can establish more contact interaction sites on its KRas4B/PDE6δ heterodimeric complex target. Figure 2. P8 analog stabilizes the K-Ras4B/PDEδ complex and inhibits growth of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) cell lines and induced apoptosis better than C14 compound. (A) Interaction of compound P8 (blue) with K-Ras4Bwt (pink)/PDE6δ (aqua complex). (B) Interaction of P8 with the K-Ras4BG12D/PBDE6δ complex. (C) Interaction of P8 with the K-Ras4BG12C/PBDE6δ complex. (D) Interaction of P8 with the K-Ras4BG12V/PBDE6δ complex. (E, F, G, H) Relative cell viability of the PDAC cells PANC-1, MIA PaCa-2, and Capan-1 and the normal pancreatic cell line hTERT-HPNE treated with different concentrations of P8 for 72 h (n = 5). (I, J, K) Clonogenic assays of the PDAC cell lines PANC-1, MIA PaCa-2, and Capan-1 treated with the IC 50 of P8, C14, gemcitabine, and deltarasin (n = 5). (L, M) Cell death analyses by flow cytometry in hTERT-HPNE, PANC-1, MIA PaCa-2, and Capan-1 cells treated with the IC 50 of P8 and C14, DMSO as vehicle or medium alone after staining with Anexin-V, 7-AAD, and CytoCalcein Violet. (L, M) Quantification of the plots shown in (L) n = 5; ***P < 0.001. Given the high affinity of the P8 compound for KRas4B/PDE6δ mutant heterocomplexes, we decided to evaluate the impact of this compound on the cell viability of PDAC cells such as PANC-1, MIA PaCa-2, Capan-1, and hTERT-HPNE cells used as a specificity control. The results of the cytotoxicity assays showed that the P8 compound had a higher cytotoxic effect than its lead compound C14 in all PDAC (Fig 2E–H) because the IC 50 values for P8 were 51.18 μM in PANC-1 cells (Fig 2F), 24.18 μM in MIA PaCa-2 cells (Fig 2G), and 28.96 μM in Capan-1 cells (Fig 2H), all those values were much lower than those of C14 compound. Notably, the IC 50 value in hTERT-HPNE normal pancreatic cells was 103.45 μM (Fig 2E) and thus much higher than those for PDAC cells showing that the cytotoxic effect of P8 is very selective for PDAC cells. Two of the cellular characteristics of cancerous pancreatic cells are their fast proliferation and chemoresistance. In this sense, clonogenic assays were performed in the presence or absence of C14, P8, gemcitabine (common PDAC chemotherapeutic), and deltarasin (PDE6δ inhibitor) to determine the chemoresistance of the PDAC cell lines (Fig 2I–K). The results showed that C14 and P8 compounds significantly affected the clonogenicity properties of PANC-1 (Fig 2I), MIA Paca-2 (Fig 2J), and Capan-1 (Fig 2K) cells. P8 had the highest and most significant clonogenicity-reducing effect in all three cell lines, whereas deltarasin and gemcitabine compounds had a similar impact only in MIA PaCa-2 cells; Capan-1 and PANC-1 cell lines, and their antineoplastic properties were significantly lower than that of the P8 compound. On the other hand, the assays to determine the type of cell death caused by C14 and P8 compounds showed that both promoted apoptosis in MIA PaCa-2, PANC-1, and Capan-1 cells. However, the P8 compound did so at a much lower IC50 concentration. Therefore, the P8 compound had better pharmacological activity than the C14 compound (Fig 2L and M). Of note, C14 and P8 did not induce significant apoptosis in normal hTERT-HPNE cells. The number of necrotic cells was neglectable in all conditions. In summary, at low concentrations, P8 showed the highest cytotoxic, clonogenicity-decreasing, and pro-apoptotic effects.

C14 and P8 inhibit K-Ras, ERK, and AKT activation in PDAC cell lines We performed Ras-GTP pull-down assays and Western blots to determine whether C14 and P8 compounds would affect the activation of KRas and KRas-dependent signaling pathways (Fig 3A–D). The results of these assays showed that there is a potent inhibition of KRas activation in PANC-1 (harboring the G12D mutation) (Fig 3B), MIA PaCa-2 (carrying the G12C mutation) (Fig 3C), and Capan-1 cells (harboring the G12V mutation) (Fig 3D) (these mutations are the three most common KRas mutations in PDAC). However, neither C14 nor P8 chemicals reduced KRas activation in hTERT-HPNE normal cells, which were employed as a control for healthy cells (Fig 3A). This decreased KRas activation on KRas-dependent signaling pathways like ERK and AKT were then examined. In all PDAC cell lines treated with chemicals C14 and P8, we discovered decreased phosphorylation levels and consequent activation of both AKT and ERK. Interestingly, the results varied according to the mutation of each PDAC cell line. AKT activation decreased by 100% in PANC-1 cells treated with C14 or P8 and MIA PaCa-2 cells treated with P8. Compound P8 decreased ERK activation from 80 to 99% in PANC-1 and Capan-1 cells (Fig 3E–G). Thus, C14 and P8 significantly inhibit KRas signaling pathways in PDAC cell lines with different oncogenic addictions. Figure 3. P8 and C14 decrease the activation of K-Ras and phosphorylation of AKT and ERK in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma cell lines with K-Ras mutation. (A, B, C, D) K-Ras-GTP, K-Ras-GDP expression determined by Western blot in hTERT-HPNE (A), PANC-1 (B), MIA PaCa-2 (C), and Capan-1 (D) cell lines treated with the IC 50 of P8, C14, gemcitabine, and deltarasin for 3 h. Total protein extracts were precipitated using RAF-RBD beads. Total RAS (Ras-T) and GAPDH are shown as loading controls. Pixel intensities of K-Ras GTP were normalized to total RAS and GAPDH. (E, F, G) pAKT, AKT, pERK, ERK expression determined by Western blot in PANC-1 (E), MIA PaCa-2 (F), and Capan-1 (G) cell lines treated with the IC 50 of P8, C14, gemcitabine, and deltarasin or vehicle. The intensity of pAKT, AKT, pERK, ERK relative to GAPDH was determined by densitometric analysis. GAPDH was used as a loading control. Quantification of pixel intensities of pERK and pAKT relative to total ERK and AKT levels, respectively, are shown in the graphs to the right. Data are shown as SDM; n = 5; ***P < 0.001. Source data are available for this figure.

Characterization of primary cultures from PDAC We obtained 20 pancreatic cancer samples from patients aged 40–100 yr, with most patients being women between 40–59 yr (Table S4). These data contrast with other reports worldwide, which have found the highest incidence in men aged 60–80 yr (He et al, 2013). Samples of normal epithelial tissue were obtained from healthy patients (PBDD33 and JGCD28) as controls. Three fresh PDAC tissue samples were used to establish primary cultures of pancreatic cancer cells termed MGKRAS003, MGKRAS004, and MGKRAS005. Two normal tissues were used to establish primary cultures of epithelial cells that were passaged five times. Tissues and primary cells were analyzed for the presence of neoplastic ductal cells using CK19 as a marker (Fig S2A upper panel). CK 19 was present in both samples, indicating our primary cultures consisted of ductal cells. Another marker often used in clinical practice to identify cancer cells is CA19-9/MUC1 (Fig S2B middle panel). MUC1 was expressed in patient-derived PDAC tissues and primary PDAC cultures, indicating that our primary cultures consisted mainly of neoplastic tissue-derived ductal cells. Next, we analyzed other markers such as CK 7, CK 19, CEA, MUC1, MUC4, MUC16, EGFR, vimentin, cytoplasmic β-catenin, E-cadherin, and Ki-67 (Table S4). Next, using PCR and sequencing exon 2 of the kras gene, we identified kras mutations in two primary cultures of pancreatic cancer (Fig S2C lower panel), namely MGKRAS004 G12V and MGKRAS005 G12C, whereas the tissue MGKRAS003 expressed WT kras. The G12V mutation is reported as the most chemoresistant in PDAC (Fig S2C). We performed the same characterization in primary cultures from normal epithelial tissue observing the presence of epithelial and mesenchymal markers in only one of the samples. We also performed an exhaustive characterization of epithelial tissue fibroblasts using immunofluorescence markers such as IB-10 and cytometry markers such as CD90, CD105, CD73, CD34; CD45, and HLA-DR where we identified epithelial tissue-derived mesenchymal cells in the PBDD33 sample and fibroblasts in the JGCD28 sample (Fig S3A–C). Consequently, our primary cultures of pancreatic cancer cells belonged to stage 4, thus supporting the diagnosis of highly infiltrating and invasive PDAC. Figure S2. Characterization of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) tissues and primary cells. (A) Expression of CK19 in MGKRAS003, MGKRAS004, and MGKRAS005 PDAC tissues and primary cells by confocal immunofluorescence microscopy (Leica SP8, Barcelona, Spain). Bar = 50 µm; n = 3. (B) Expression of MUC1 in MGKRAS003, MGKRAS004, and MGKRAS005 PDAC tissues and primary cells by confocal immunofluorescence microscopy. Bar = 50 µm; n = 3. (C) Nucleotide sequences and histograms of sequencing of exon 2 containing KRAS in MGKRAS003, MGKRAS004, and MGKRAS005 tissues and primary cells. Source data are available for this figure. Figure S3. Characterization of skin-derived primary cell cultures. (A) Expression of IB-10 in PBD033 and JGC028 primary skin-derived cultures by confocal immunofluorescence microscopy (Leica SP8, Barcelona, Spain). Bar = 50 µm; n = 3. (B, C) Expression of CD90, CD105, CD73, CD34, CD45, and HLADR in PBD033 and JGC028 primary skin-derived cultures as analyzed by flow cytometry after correction for autofluorescence.

Primary PDAC cell cultures are more sensitive to C14 and P8 than to conventional chemotherapeutics After characterizing the primary pancreatic cancer cell cultures and control cells, we performed viability assays by measuring cellular ATP levels in primary cultures after 3 d of treatment. We identified IC 50 values of 15.8 μM for C14 in MGKRAS003, 18.3 μM in MGKRAS004, and 118.9 μM in MGKRAS005 (Fig 4A–E upper panel). In the normal epithelial cells PBDD33 and JGCD28, we found IC 50 values of 189 μM and 130 μM, respectively. For P8, we detected IC 50 concentrations of 22.3 μM in MGKRAS003, 18.03 μM in MGKRAS004, 37.5 μM in MGKRAS005, 192 μM in PBDD33, and 145 μM in JGCD28 (Fig 4A–E). Thus, C14 and P8 have a specific cytotoxic effect on primary PDAC cultures and only showed cytotoxicity in nonmalignant primary cultures at very high concentrations. These data also showed that primary PDAC cultures were more sensitive to compounds C14 and P8 than conventional therapeutics. We evaluated the cytotoxic effects of gemcitabine and deltarasin on primary PDAC cell cultures MGKRAS003WT, MGKRAS004G12V, and MGKRAS005G12C, obtaining IC 50 concentrations of 1,000 nM for gemcitabine and 10 μM for deltarasin, which were twice as high as the reported concentrations for these compounds on pancreatic cancer cell lines (Fig S4A and B). Next, we evaluated the clonogenicity of MGKRAS003, MGKRAS004, and MGKRAS005 using C14, P8, gemcitabine, and deltarasin (Fig 4F–H, middle panel). Here, we observed a significantly more substantial decrease in cell growth in all three primary PDAC cultures treated with P8 than in C14. Similar to the data observed in PDAC cell lines, P8 induced apoptosis in the primary PDAC cells MGKRAS003, MGKRAS004, and MGKRAS005, at lower IC 50 concentrations compared with C14 (Fig 4I and J lower panel). P8 did not induce apoptosis in the nonmalignant primary cells PBDD33 and JGCD28. Thus, P8, compared with C14, showed more potent cytotoxicity, decreased clonogenicity, and pro-apoptotic effects in primary PDAC cells at even lower concentrations. Figure 4. P8 and C14 inhibit the growth of and induce apoptosis in primary pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) cell cultures. (A, B, C, D, E) Effects of P8 and C14 at various concentrations (5, 10, 30, 50, 100, 150, and 200 μM) for 72 h in the primary noncancerous cultures PBD033 and JGC028, and the primary PDAC cultures MGKRAS003, MGKRAS004, and MGKRAS005. (F, G, H) Clonogenic assays of the primary PDAC cultures MGKRAS003, MGKRAS004, and MGKRAS005 treated with the IC 50 of P8, C14, gemcitabine, and deltarasin. (I, J) Cell death analyses of PBD033, JGC028 MGKRAS003, MGKRAS004, and MGKRAS005 were determined by flow cytometry after staining with annexin-V, 7-AAD, and CytoCalcein Violet. (I, J) Quantification of the plots is shown in (I). Data are shown as SDM; n = 5; ***P < 0.001. Figure S4. Evaluation of viability of primary cultures treated with gemcitabine and deltarasin. (A) Effect of gemcitabine on cell viability at various concentrations (0–8,000 nM) after treatment for 72 h in the primary pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma cultures MGKRAS003 WT, MGKRAS004G12V, and MGKRAS005G12C. (B) Effect of deltarasin at various concentrations (0–8,000 nM) after treatment for 72 h on cell viability in the primary pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma cultures MGKRAS003 WT; MGKRAS004G12V and MGKRAS005G12C (n = 3); ***P < 0.001.

C14 and P8 decrease the activation of K-Ras and downstream signaling pathways from primary PDAC cells To determine whether our compounds would affect the activation of KRas and KRas-dependent signaling pathways in primary PDAC cells, we also performed Ras-GTP pull-down assays using gemcitabine, deltarasin, C14, and P8 (Fig 5A–E). C14 and P8, unlike deltarasin, did not decrease KRas activation in the nonmalignant primary cultures PBDD33 (Fig 5B) and JGCD28 (Fig 5A). Of note, C14 and P8 decreased K-Ras activation by more than 90% in the primary PDAC cell cultures MGKRAS003 (Fig 5C), MGKRAS004 (Fig 5D), and MGKRAS005 (Fig 5E). Next, we performed Western blot assays to measure AKT and ERK phosphorylation to investigate whether this decrease in KRas activation would impact KRas-dependent signaling. Indeed, we observed a decreased activation of AKT and ERK in the primary PDAC cultures MGKRAS003 (Fig 5F), MGKRAS004 (Fig 5G), and MGKRAS005 (Fig 5H) treated with C14 or P8. Results varied depending on the mutation present in each primary pancreatic cancer cell culture. We observed an 80% decrease in AKT activation in MGKRAS003 and MGKRAS004 cells treated with compound P8 and a 95% decrease in AKT activation in MGKRAS005 cells treated with C14 or P8. In addition, P8 decreased ERK activation by 50–80% in MGKRAS003, MGKRAS004, and MGKRAS005, indicating that C14 and P8 significantly inhibit KRas-dependent signaling pathways in primary pancreatic cancer cell cultures. On the other hand, deltarasin induces phosphorylation of AKT and ERK in MGKRAS004, which presents the krasG12V mutation. Deltarasin decreased AKT phosphorylation by only 50% in MGKRAS003 and decreased ERK phosphorylation by only 15% in MGKRAS005, again showing that C14 and P8 have superior inhibitory effects on KRas activation and its downstream signaling. Figure 5. P8 and C14 decrease the activation of K-Ras and phosphorylation of AKT and ERK in primary pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma cell cultures with K-Ras mutation. (A, B, C, D, E) K-Ras-GTP, K-Ras-GDP expression determined by Western blot in PBD033 (A), JGC028 (B), MGKRAS003 (C), MGKRAS004 (D), and MGKRAS005 (E) cells treated with the IC 50 of P8, C14, gemcitabine, and deltarasin for 3 h. Total protein extracts were precipitated using RAF-RBD beads. Total RAS (Ras-T) and GAPDH are shown as loading controls. Pixel intensities of K-Ras GTP were normalized to the controls. (F, G, H) pAKT, AKT, pERK, ERK expression determined by Western blot in MGKRAS003 (F), MGKRAS004 (G), and MGKRAS005 (H) cells treated with the IC 50 of P8, C14 compounds, and compared with negative control DMSO (vehicle) and positive controls gemcitabine and deltarasin. The intensity of pAKT, AKT, pERK, ERK relative to GAPDH was determined by densitometric analysis. GAPDH was used as a loading control. Quantification of pixel intensities of pERK and pAKT relative to total ERK and AKT levels, respectively, are shown in the graphs to the right. Data are shown as SDM; n = 5; ***P < 0.001. Source data are available for this figure.

C14 and P8 have synergistic effects on pancreatic cancer cell lines and primary PDAC cultures One of the objectives we set out to evaluate in this work was to study and understand the antineoplastic synergistic properties of both compounds C14 and P8. In this sense, it was important to know the anchoring sites of both compounds on their target molecules. To achieve this, an in silico analysis of compounds C14 and P8 on the different heterodimeric complexes, namely KRas4BWT/PDE6δ, KRas4BG12D/PDE6δ, KRas4BG12C/PDE6δ, and KRas4BG12V/PDE6δ, was carried out. The results of this molecular analysis allowed the detection of a differential molecular behavior of their anchoring sites to their target molecules for both compounds. Therefore, we performed docking (Fig 6A–D upper panel) and molecular dynamics investigations of both compounds on the WT and mutant heterodimers (Table S2). These data showed a ΔG bind of −120.77 for KRas4BWT/PDE6δ, −153.75 for KRas4BG12D/PDE6δ, −186.14 for KRas4BG12C/PDE6δ, and −175.59 for KRas4BG12V/PDE6δ. With both compounds, the interaction energy was higher with mutant complexes than with WT, suggesting that compounds C14 and P8 may have a synergistic effect when applied together. To assay the synergistic effects of C14 and P8, we performed an isobologram analysis to identify any synergistic, additive or antagonistic effect by plotting the IC 50 concentrations of both compounds (Fig 6E). We obtained several theoretical data points in the synergistic effect region following the Chou and Talalay method (Chou, 2010). On the other hand, the evaluation of the combined antineoplastic properties of compounds C14 and P8 compounds on pancreatic cancer cell lines and in primary cultures allowed determining the following IC50 values: IC 50 values of 10.2 μM for MIA PaCa-2 (Fig 6F), 18 μM for PANC-1 (Fig 6G), 5.8 μM for MGKRAS003 (Fig 6H), 8.3 μM for MGKRAS004 (Fig 6I), and 18.9 μM for MGKRAS005 (Fig 6J). These data show that the combination of both C14 and P8 is more effective at much lower concentrations. Using these IC 50 concentrations of C14 and P8 in combination, we evaluated the clonogenicity of cell lines, and primary cultures found decreases of more than 99% in the clonogenicity of MIA PaCa-2 (Fig 6K), PANC-1 (Fig 6L), MGKRAS003 (Fig 6M), MGKRAS004 (Fig 6N), and MGKRAS005 (Fig 6O). Next, we performed cell death analyses by flow cytometry in PANC-1, MIA PaCa-2, MGKRAS003, MGKRAS004, and MGKRAS005 cells (Fig 6P). C14 and P8, in combination, induced apoptosis in over 90% of cells in the PDAC cell lines and primary PDAC cultures. In summary, these data show strong synergistic effects of C14 and P8 on both PDAC cell lines and primary cultures with different KRas mutations. Figure 6. Synergistic effect of P8 and C14 on cell lines and primary pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma cultures. (A) Synergistic interaction of P8 (blue), C14 (red) with the K-Ras4Bwt (pink and yellow)/PDE6δ (aqua complex). (B) Synergistic interaction of P8/C14 with the K-Ras4BG12D/PBDE6δ complex. (C) Synergistic interaction of P8/C14 with the K-Ras4BG12C/PBDE6δ complex. (D) Synergistic interaction of P8/C14 with the K-Ras4BG12V/PBDE6δ complex. (E) Isobologram of the IC 50 of compounds P8 and C14. (F, G, H, I, J) Dose response on cell viability of MIA PaCa-2 (F) and PANC-1 (G) cell lines and MGKRAS003 (H), MGKRAS004 (I) and MGKRAS005 (J) primary pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma cultures of compounds P8/C14 at various concentrations of each (5, 10, 30, 50, 100, 150, and 200 μM). (K, L, M, N, O) Clonogenic assays of MIA PaCa-2 (K), PANC-1 (L), MGKRAS003 (M), MGKRAS004 (N), and MGKRAS005 (O) treated with the IC 50 concentration of P8 and C14 compounds. (P) Cell death analyses of PANC-1, MIA PaCa-2, MGKRAS003, MGKRAS004, and MGKRAS005 by flow cytometry after staining with annexin-V, 7-AAD, and CytoCalcein Violet. Data are shown as SDM; n = 5; ***P < 0.001.

Compounds C14 and P8 have no side effects in mice, unlike gemcitabine We used activated, and nonactivated human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) treated with various concentrations of compounds C14 and P8 to conduct a cytotoxicity assay to ensure that our compounds have no harmful effects on nonmalignant cells. The results showed that the IC50 values for C14 in stimulated and non-stimulated PBMCs were 418.3 M and 443 M, respectively, and for P8 in stimulated and non-stimulated PBMCs were 1,144 μM and 1,371, respectively (Fig S5A and B). These concentrations exceeded 100 times the concentrations obtained in PDAC primary cultures. They were 4–10 times higher than those in nonmalignant cell lines and primary cultures, thus demonstrating the specificity of compounds C14 and P8 for PDAC cells and primary cultures. To evaluate the genotoxicity of C14 and P8 in BALB/c mice, we administered once at 24 h, 30 or 60 mg/kg of C14 or P8, a combination of 30 mg/kg C14 and P8, 40 mg/kg gemcitabine, or vehicle (0.05% carboxymethyl cellulose in PBS containing 0.5% DMSO), and analyzed micronuclei in the bone marrow. We found similar levels of micronuclei in around 5% of bone marrow cells of untreated mice and mice treated with C14 and P8 alone (Fig S5C). However, over 40% of bone marrow cells contained micronuclei in mice treated with gemcitabine, indicating that compounds C14 and P8, unlike gemcitabine, do not induce genotoxicity in the mouse bone marrow. BALB/c mice received intraperitoneal injections of C14 and P8 once for 24 h or once daily for 15 d to assess their side effects in vivo (Fig S5H–K). Controls included untreated mice, doses of 30 or 60 mg/kg of C14 or P8, the combination of 30 mg/kg C14 and P8 and 40 mg/kg gemcitabine, or vehicle (0.05% carboxymethyl cellulose in PBS with 0.5% DMSO) (Fig S5D–G). Mice were euthanized, and urine was collected to measure protein, pH, bilirubin, and glucose. After 24 h treatment, we found increases to 300 mg/dl protein (Fig S5D), 70 mg/dl bilirubin (Fig S5F), and 250 mg/dl glucose (Fig S5G) in mice treated with gemcitabine. In contrast to gemcitabine treatment, no changes compared with controls were detected in mice treated with C14, P8, or the C14/P8 combination, indicating that these compounds had no severe side effects in mice. Similar data were obtained after an extended treatment over 15 d. Several side effects were observed in BALB/c mice treated with gemcitabine (Table S5), including diarrhea, rectal prolapse, intestinal torsion, decreased muscle mass, weight, and appetite loss. By contrast, mice treated with C14, P8, or the combination showed no signs. Blood counts revealed leukopenia and neutropenia in mice treated with gemcitabine. The blood chemistry of gemcitabine-treated mice revealed an increase in liver enzymes such as alkaline phosphatase (AP), alanine aminotransferase (ALT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), glucose 500 mg/dl (Fig S5K), 2,000 mg/dl protein (Fig S5H), and 70 mg/dl bilirubin levels (Fig S5I). Notably, such abnormalities were not found in mice treated with C14, P8 or the C14/P8 combination. The effects of gemcitabine in mice led us to consider whether these same effects occur in pancreatic cancer patients receiving this treatment. By evaluating the medical records of patients who agreed to participate in this study, we found asthenia (G2), nausea (G2), epigastralgia, fatigue (G2), hyporexia (G2), leukopenia (G2), neutropenia (G2), low bone marrow reserve, thrombocytosis, elevated liver enzymes (G3), bone pain, and weight loss (Table S6). Thus, chemotherapy was discontinued and replaced with palliative treatment because of these severe side effects. Our results suggest that compounds C14 and P8 have no side effects and are not genotoxic in murine models, making them excellent candidates for clinical trials for PDAC treatment. Figure S5. Evaluation of cytotoxicity and genotoxicity of P8 and C14. (A, B) Effects of P8 and C14 at different concentrations (5, 10, 30, 50, 100, 150, and 200 μM) on cell viability of stimulated and non-stimulated H-PBMC’s (n = 5). (C) Frequency of micronuclei in polychromatic erythrocytes isolated from bone marrow of BALB/c mice treated with 60 μM P8, C14, and 40 μM gemcitabine for 24 h. (D, E, F, G) Evaluation of protein presence (D), pH (E), bilirubin (F), and glucose (G) in the urine of BALB/c mice after treatment with 60 μM P8, C14, and gemcitabine for 24 h. (H, I, J, K) Evaluation of protein presence (H), pH (I), bilirubin (J), and glucose (K) in the urine of BALB/c mice after treatment with 60 μM P8, C14, and gemcitabine for 16 d; (n = 6); ***P < 0.001.

The combination of C14 and P8 decreases tumor growth in heterotopic and orthotopic xenograft murine models To evaluate the antitumor effect of compounds C14 and P8 in a subcutaneous xenograft model (Fig 7A–D), we injected 5 × 106 MIA PaCa-2 cells into the backs of NU/NU mice. We administered C14 and P8 once daily for 15 d. As controls, mice were treated with 40 mg/kg of gemcitabine once every 3 d for 15 d or vehicle (0.05% carboxymethyl cellulose in PBS with 0.5% DMSO). Our daily measurements of the tumor volume during therapy revealed a significant reduction of more than 50% at all C14 and P8 concentrations and more than 80% at 30 or 60 mg/kg of C14 or P8. The most significant decrease was obtained with 60 mg/kg of P8. Of note, tumor growth decreased by more than 95% with the combination of P8 and C14 at 30 mg/kg (Fig 7B). These effects were superior to those obtained with gemcitabine. We did not observe weight loss either with C14 or P8 alone or with the combination of both (Fig 7C). By contrast, body weight decreased 20% in the gemcitabine group. Next, we analyzed AKT and ERK phosphorylation in tumor tissues after different treatments (Fig 7D). All concentrations of C14 and P8 reduced AKT and ERK phosphorylation. Still, the most potent effect was at 60 mg/kg of C14 and P8 in combination. Because KRas signaling triggers cell proliferation and survival, we measured the proliferation and concentration of cancer cells in tissues after treatment. After showing that compounds C14 and P8 had antitumor effects in the heterotopic model, we evaluated the antitumor effects of compounds C14 and P8 using the orthotopic model. We directly inoculated 1 × 106 MIA PaCa-2 cells into the pancreas of NU/NU mice. 7 d after surgery, different treatments were administered intraperitoneally with vehicle of 30 and 60 mg/kg of C14, 30 and 60 mg/kg of P8, a combination of 30 mg/kg of C14/P8, and 40 mg/kg of gemcitabine (Fig 7E–H). C14 and P8 showed reduced tumor growth in a dose-dependent fashion (Fig 7E). Even better results were observed with the different doses of compound P8, which decreased tumor growth by more than 90%. Of note, the combination of P8 and C14 at 30 mg/kg reduced tumor growth by 95%, suggesting that the two compounds at these concentrations have a strong synergistic effect in the orthotopic model. Gemcitabine-treated mice lost more than 20% of their body weight and had to be euthanized after 8 d (Fig 7F). Representative pictures of the tumors and pancreas for each treatment are shown in Fig 7G. Body weight of mice treated with compounds C14 and P8 did not decrease. In contrast to gemcitabine-treated mice, these groups showed 100% survival at the end of treatment, which showed only 40% after 7 d (Fig 7H). We performed immunohistochemistry for CK 19 as a marker of ductal cells, CA125 (Mucin 16) as a marker of cancer cells, and Ki-67 as a marker of proliferation. Representative images (Fig 8A) showed that the signal of CK 19, CA125, and Ki-67 decreased with increasing concentrations of C14 or P8. We observed a substantial decrease in these markers when applying 30 mg/kg of C14 and P8 in combination and a 70% reduction in proliferating neoplastic ductal cells. When using 60 mg/kg of P8, neoplastic ductal cells were reduced by over 90% (Fig 8B–D). In addition, we observed almost complete prevention of proliferation and survival of cancer cells using the C14/P8 combination at 30 mg/kg, further supporting the synergistic effect of the compounds on PDAC markers. Thus, our data demonstrate that C14 and P8 have superior synergistic antitumor effects compared with gemcitabine in different mouse PDAC models. Figure 7. The combination of P8 and C14 reduces tumor growth in subcutaneous and orthotopic xenograft models. (A) Effects of P8, C14, and C14/P8 at different concentrations (5, 10, 30, and 60 mg/kg, and the combination of 30 mg/kg) in a subcutaneous xenograft model of injection of MIA PaCa-2 cells in the skin of the back of male Nu/Nu mice (n = 6). (B) Quantification of tumor volume every day after treatment with P8, C14, and C14/P8 at different concentrations (n = 6). Below the graph are images of representative tumors of each of the treatments performed. (C) Body weight was measured daily during treatment with P8, C14, and C14/P8. (D) Representative WB of MIA PaCa-2 tumor lysates treated with P8, C14, gemcitabine shows complete inhibition of AKT and ERK phosphorylation using total AKT, ERK, and GAPDH as loading controls. The relative quantification of the Western blot results is shown in the graphs. (E) Effects of P8, C14, and C14/P8 at different concentrations (30 and 60 mg/kg, and the combination of 30 mg/kg) in an orthotopic xenograft model of injection of MIA PaCa-2 cells in the pancreas of mice NU/NU male (n = 6). (F) Body weight was measured daily during treatment with P8, C14, and C14/P8. (G) Representative images of the effect of treatment with P8, C14, P8/C14, and gemcitabine. (H) Survival graph during treatment with P8, C14, P8/C14, and gemcitabine. Data represent mean±SDM of at least six independent experiments; ***P < 0.001. Source data are available for this figure. Figure 8. Evaluation of the malignancy markers CK19, CA125, and Ki-67 in tumors derived from subcutaneous xenografts, by means of immunohistochemistry. (A) Representative hematoxylin–eosin and immunohistochemistry images of the tumor sections derived from mice treated with P8, C14, P8/C14, gemcitabine or vehicle. (B, C, D) Quantification of signal intensities of CK19 (B), CA125 (C), and Ki-67 (D). Tumor sections were counted at 100 cells per field with six fields per section: ***P < 0.001. Source data are available for this figure.