MPs standing down at the next general election

However, nine MPs from the 2017 and 2019 intakes, all Conservatives, are stepping down too, despite a relatively short period in parliament. These include MPs like Dehenna Davison, MP for Bishop Auckland, and Nicola Richards, MP for West Bromwich East, who won seats in traditional Labour strongholds in 2019.

Why are MPs standing down from parliament?

Some MPs are retiring from politics due to age or ill health, but not all and lots of those stepping down are comparatively young. For instance, SNP MP Mhairi Black, once parliament’s youngest MP and still in her 20s, has announced she does not intend to stand for parliament again. Other younger MPs have even become ministers, like Davison, or select committee chairs, like Walker, over the course of this parliament.

Many MPs are citing personal reasons for standing down, such as mental health struggles or a desire to spend more time with their families. Others have been critical of parliament itself. Black, for instance, described Westminster culture as "outdated, sexist and toxic" in her statement on leaving parliament. 1 BBC News, Mhairi Black to step down as SNP MP at next election, 4 July 2023, www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-66101123 Stuart Anderson said threats against his family had influenced his decision not to seek re-election in Wolverhampton South West, 2 BBC News, Two Conservative Black Country MPs to step down at election, 29 March, www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-birmingham-65097041 although he subsequently has been chosen as a candidate for the seat of South Shropshire instead. 3 BBC News, MP Stuart Anderson selected as candidate in different area, 25 July, www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-shropshire-66300464

Some MPs’ decisions may also have been prompted by the changes to constituency boundaries which will be in place for the next election, which have meant they may have faced a reselection battle to find a new constituency. For instance, Jonathan Djanogly, MP for Huntingdon, announced he was standing down after he was unsuccessful in securing automatic re-adoption as a candidate in a new seat. 4 Atkinson W, Djanogly de-selected in Huntingdon. Once again, boundary changes proved the crucial factor, ConservativeHome, 4 April 2023, https://conservativehome.com/2023/04/04/djangoly-de-selected-in-huntingdon-once-again-boundary-changes-proved-the-crucial-factor/



It is also likely that some MPs might simply be sceptical of their chances of winning re-election. Many of the Conservatives’ resignation statements have come in the past year, during which Labour has enjoyed a sustained poll lead, and the picture is not dissimilar in the SNP, whose poll standings have also taken a hit since various political scandals hit the party in 2023.