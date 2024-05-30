MPs standing down at the 2024 general election

Why are MPs standing down from parliament?

Some MPs are retiring from politics after having had long careers in the Commons. Barry Sheerman, the oldest sitting Labour MP, is planning to retire after 45 years in parliament. Similarly, Harriet Harman, the longest serving female MP, is leaving politics after four decades in office.

Many of those stepping down, however, are comparatively young. SNP MP Mhairi Black, once parliament’s youngest MP and still in her 20s, has announced that she does not intend to stand for parliament again. Other relatively young MPs are planning to stand down despite having become ministers, like Davison, or select committee chairs, like Robin Walker, during the course of this parliament.

Many MPs have cited personal reasons for standing down, like mental health struggles or a desire to spend more time with their families. Others have been critical of parliament itself. Black, for instance, described Westminster culture as "outdated, sexist and toxic". 13 Cochrane A, ‘Mhairi Black to step down as SNP MP at next election’, BBC News, 4 July 2023, www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-66101123 Stuart Anderson said threats against his family had influenced his decision not to seek re-election in Wolverhampton South West, 14 Collins R and Glinka E, ‘Two Conservative Black Country MPs to step down at election’, BBC News, 28 March 2023, www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-birmingham-65097041 although he subsequently has been chosen as a candidate for the seat of South Shropshire instead. 15 Dawkins A, ‘MP Stuart Anderson selected as candidate in different area’, BBC News, 25 July 2023, www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-shropshire-66300464

Some MPs’ decisions may also have been prompted by the changes to constituency boundaries which will be in place for the next election, which have meant they may have faced a reselection battle to find a new constituency. For instance, Jonathan Djanogly, MP for Huntingdon, announced he was standing down after he was unsuccessful in securing automatic re-adoption as a candidate in a new seat. 16 Atkinson W, ‘Djanogly de-selected in Huntingdon. Once again, boundary changes proved the crucial factor’, Conservative Home, 4 April 2023, https://conservativehome.com/2023/04/04/djangoly-de-selected-in-huntingdon-once-again-boundary-changes-proved-the-crucial-factor/ Likewise, Labour MPs Mick Whitley and Beth Winter were defeated in their attempts to secure re-selection by their parties.

Others may have been blocked from standing again by their party executives. The independent MP Geraint Davies announced he was unable to run as a Labour candidate as a hearing had not yet been held into anonymous allegations against him. Likewise, Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle was blocked from standing following an unspecified allegation about his behaviour.

Finally, some MPs might simply be sceptical of their chances of winning re-election. Many of the announcements from Conservative MPs have come in the past year, during which time Labour has enjoyed a sustained poll lead, while departing SNP MPs may have been influenced by the party’s decline in the polls throughout 2023.