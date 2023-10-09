Safe and Green Development Corporation to Participate in the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Exploring All Corners of the Tech Sector, Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Tuesday, October 10th & Wednesday, October 11th at 8:30 A.M. E.T.

MIAMI, Fla., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD)(“SG DevCo” or the “Company”), a leading real estate development company recently spun off from Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Holdings”), announced today that Company CFO Nicolai Brune has been invited to present at the conference on Exploring All Corners of the Tech Sector, presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, October 10th, & Wednesday, October 11th, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. E.T.

Our company will be taking part in the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Exploring All Corners of the Tech Sector. The continuous evolution of technology is paving the way for innovations across all industries, including financial services, esports, iGaming, entertainment, and more. In the second installment of the 2023 Virtual Tech Conference, participants will explore how emerging growth companies are leveraging new technologies to position themselves for the future. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of diverse companies who have their attention on technology and how it will impact and grow their business.

About Safe and Green Development Corporation

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of SG Holdings’ factories operated by SG Holdings’ SG Echo subsidiary. More information about SG DevCo can be found at https://www.sgdevco.com/ .



Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

SGBX@crescendo-ir.com