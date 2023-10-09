【Finale Performance】Last two shows of the 31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest will be staged this Wednesday

MACAU, October 9 - Owing to the typhoon’s impact, the last two fireworks shows of the 31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest will be postponed to 11 Oct (this Wednesday) at 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. The “Fireworks Carnival” and two “Fireworks Extravaganza” markets held in tandem with the contest will add a lively atmosphere to the event. The winnner of this years’ contest will also be announced on that evening.

Fireworks companies from the UK and Germany compete for rankings

MLE Pyrotechnics Limited from the United Kingdom and Potsdamer Feuerwerk Vertriebs GMbH from Germany will present performances with the themes "The Harmonic Symphony: Igniting the Power of Music" and "A Journey through Classical Music" respectively.

This year, five best vantage points are recommended to residents and visitors. In addition, both residents and visitors are encouraged to actively participate in Photo Contest and Student Drawing Contest, and online voting activity, hoping that everyone can participate in the Fireworks Display Contest in various ways.

For more information about the 31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest, please visit the website: http://fireworks.macaotourism.gov.mo.