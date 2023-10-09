Submit Release
MEPs to debate the unfolding violence in Israel and Palestine

Terrorists belonging to the Hamas militant group launched a surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday 7 October, killing hundreds of Israeli civilians and soldiers across towns in the southern part of the country and taking many hostages. In addition to fighting back, Israel has responded with air strikes on a wide range of targets inside Gaza, with Palestinian casualties so far numbering in the hundreds.

Following a briefing by representatives of the European External Action Service and the European Commission, MEPs will discuss the latest violence on the ground and what consequences the renewed hostilities between Israel and Hamas could have for the stability of the wider Middle East region.

You can follow the debate live here. (10.10.2023)

WHEN: Tuesday 10 October at 10.00-11.00 CEST.

WHERE: Room 1G3 in the European Parliament’s Spinelli building in Brussels.

