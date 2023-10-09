Make An Impact Foundation Unveils New Playground at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children

Play Area Made Possible by FOX5 KVVU, Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers, Barclays, Kinross Nevada, Les Olson IT, Law Offices of Meesha Moulton, Gene Haas Foundation, The Venetian® Resort, Civil Werx, New-Com, Sahara Concrete and Miracle® Recreation

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Make An Impact Foundation, the non-profit dedicated to promoting the education and well-being of underserved children nationwide, today announced the opening of a new playground at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City, Nevada. Since 1966, St. Jude's Ranch for Children has been a community of hope and healing for abused, neglected, exploited, and homeless children and young people.



The new playground features play equipment from Miracle Recreation, a pioneer in manufacturing thrilling playgrounds for nearly a century. Play activities include classic equipment such as challenging climbers, overhead events and slides, and innovative elements like a custom Toyota Tundra.

“Making a meaningful impact in the lives of children is at the core of what we do,” said Dale Gillmore, founder and board chairman of Make An Impact Foundation. “It is extremely rewarding to once again work with FOX5, Miracle Recreation and partners to help make play possible for young people and their families.”

Make An Impact Foundation partners with organizations to create places where all kids have equal opportunity and ability to play freely without barriers. To make this exciting new play space a reality, Make An Impact Foundation worked with Las Vegas TV station FOX5 KVVU and their Super Build Playground initiative to bring together community partners committed to serving the families of Southern Nevada. The play space at St. Jude’s Ranch is made possible through amazing businesses of Las Vegas, including Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers, Barclays, Kinross Nevada, Les Olson IT, Law Offices of Meesha Moulton, Gene Haas Foundation, The Venetian® Resort, Civil Werx, New-Com, and Sahara Concrete.

A public grand opening celebration is scheduled for 1 p.m. today at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, located at 100 St Jude's St, Boulder City. There will be music and activities to further add to the excitement of this new playground opening. Ranch residents will take part in the festivities.

About Make An Impact Foundation:

The mission of Make An Impact Foundation (MAIF), a 501(c)(3), is to promote the education and well-being of children. MAIF identifies children in severe need (homeless, poverty, etc.) as well as those with learning needs, emotional needs, disabilities, or disease and creates opportunities to produce a change in their lives. Our vision at MAIF is to meet the needs of children by identifying worthwhile projects, empowering project champions, and finding donor partners to help meet each need. For more information about MAIF visit our website, www.MakeAnImpactNow.org.

About Miracle® Recreation

Founded nearly a century ago, Miracle Recreation inspires communities to develop kids with the character to lead tomorrow through its high-quality playgrounds. A division of PlayPower®, Inc., Miracle Recreation, pioneers the world of thrilling commercial outdoor play equipment with the belief that a lifetime of self-discovery, independence, and leadership begins on a playground. That’s where children take perceived risks, which challenge and transform them, opening their minds to new perspectives. To learn more, visit Miracle-Recreation.com.

About FOX5 KVVU:

Serving the Las Vegas community with The Most Local News, FOX5 KVVU delivers 16 hours of LIVE local content per day with FOX5 News, and its local lifestyle shows MORE Local Las Vegas and Studio 5 LIVE. Since 1998, FOX5 has been breaking the mold when it comes to local television, being internationally recognized for its franchises such as the FOX5 Surprise Squad, Super Build, and its Take 5 to Care community outreach program. FOX5 is proud to be the Official Broadcast Home of the Las Vegas Raiders and home of The RebZone, the Official UNLV Coaches Show for the UNLV Football team and Runnin’ Rebels. The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (5.2/Cable Channel 125) furthers FOX5’s commitment to serve and inform Southern Nevada. To learn more about the station, visit www.FOX5Vegas.com.

